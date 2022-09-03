Wall Street ended with heavy losses after a positive start and closed a new week down

Operators work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (REUTERS / Brendan McDermid)

Stocks were lower on Wall Street in Friday trading, losing all gains from an early rally that followed the publication of the latest government labor market update.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 41.23 points, or 1.1%, to 3,925.62 units, while the nasdaq it fell 154.12 points, or 1.3%, to 11,631.01 units. The Industry Average dow jones it fell 327.23 points, or 1%, to 31,329.19 units.

In the week, the S&P 500 lost 3.3%, the Dow Jones 3% and the Nasdaq 4.21 percent. It is the third week in a row that Wall Street has finished lower.

The report, which showed that employers slowed their hiring in August, initially put traders in a buying mood, fueling cautious optimism that the Federal Reserve could not need to raise interest rates so aggressively in its current attempt to control inflation.

But the gains faded by mid-afternoon.

Indices ended the week lower. In recent weeks, the market has erased much of the gains made in July and early August, as traders feared the Federal Reserve will not stop raising interest rates to reduce the highest inflation in recent decades.

A person goes to a State Employment Office in the US (EFE/Justin Lane)



The latest employment data gives traders at least some hope that a key driver of inflation is cooling. On Friday, the Department of Labor reported that The US economy added 315,000 jobs last month, down from 526,000 in July and the average gain for the previous three months. The unemployment rate also rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in July.

The median hourly wage increased 5.2% last month from a year earlier, but fell slightly from July to August. This is a positive sign in the fight against inflation, as companies often pass on the cost of higher wages to their customers through higher prices.

The August jobs report suggests the Federal Reserve is making progress on its goal of cooling hiring and wage growth to help curb inflation. That could give the central bank a reason to raise interest rates more moderately at its next policy meeting later this month, good news for Wall Street, which remains largely focused on rate expectations.

A poster for a job fair in New York (REUTERS / Andrew Kelly)

“Today’s jobs report was a step in the right direction, in that the pace of job and wage growth stabilizedsaid Matt Peron, Director of Research at Janus Henderson Investors. “However, we reiterate our caution that we are not out of the woods yet, as stubborn wage increases could keep the Fed on an aggressive path.”

The Fed has already raised interest rates four times this year and is expected to raise short-term rates by another 0.75 percentage point at its next meeting, according to CME Group. But after the latest jobs report, expectations for that three-quarter percentage point rise have fallen to 58% from 75% on Thursday.

Market watchers such as David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said they still expect the central bank to raise rates later this month by another 0.75 percentage point.

The signs of some slack in the labor market, as well as the good news about the drop in gasoline prices, “The odds are increasing that the economy can gradually return to milder inflation over the next year without slipping into recession.” Kelly said.

The headquarters of the Department of Labor in Washington, DC (Reuters)

Treasury yields, which have been rising along with expectations of higher interest rates, generally fell. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, fell to 3.20% from 3.26% on Thursday. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, fell to 3.41% from 3.52%.

The benchmark S&P 500 index closed August with a loss of 4.2%after rising the previous month on expectations that the Federal Reserve could ease rate hikes on signs of cooling in US economic activity and that inflation may be stabilizing.

Stocks went into a tailspin last week after Chairman Jerome Powell said he the Fed needs to keep rates high “for some time” to slow down the economy. The only question for many investors is how much and when the next hike will be.

The latest employment data comes a day after the Labor Department reported that jobless claims fell last week, in another sign of labor market strength. Earlier this week it was said that there were two jobs for every unemployed person in July.

European markets closed higher. Asian markets closed mixed.

(With information from AP)

Keep reading:

The United States created fewer jobs than expected in August and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent