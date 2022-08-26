Wall Street falls after the statements of the president of the Federal Reserve on the future of the United States economy

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File)

Wall Street was dyed red this Friday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell to 1.92% by 16:30 GMTafter the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powellsaid the US central bank should continue to raise interest rates and keep them higher until inflation is under control.

At that time, The Dow Jones was more than 600 points lower at Thursday’s close, down to 32,653.60.while the selective S&P 500 lost 2.3% or 95.38 units, up to 4,103.74 points. For its part, the composite market index nasdaqwhich brings together the main technology companies, fell 2.83% or 357.20 integersup to 12,282.06 units.

Investors had been waiting all week for Powell’s comments on how the central bank would achieve its goal of reducing inflation while minimizing the risks of a deep recession.

Although the measures of the central bank to reduce the rate of investment, spending and hiring “they will reduce inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses”, Powell said in his speech at the symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby)

“Those are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation.. But failure to restore price stability would mean much greater pain,” he added.

Fed officials raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point at each of their last two meetings.most recently in July, at a range between 2.25% and 2.5%. At its meeting in late September, the Fed is expected to raise rates furtheralthough it is unknown if it will do so by 0.5 percentage points or by 0.75 points.

This Saturday he will speak at the annual meeting Isabella Schnabelmember of the board of the European Central Bank.

The red spread across all sectors and the decreases in communications (-2.83%), technology (-2.47%) and non-essential goods (-2.36%) stood out.

Among the 30 Dow Jones listed companies, losses also predominated and the greatest decreases were for Nike (-3.05%) and Salesforce (-3.02%).

(With information from EFE)

