Wall Street falls on T-bond rise, focus on Activision and Goldman Sachs By Investing.com

by


© Reuters.

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – US bond rate hikes are negatively impacting (-1.5%) and major Wall Street indices, with and down -1.4% and -1.2% respectively. Reductions also for the small cap index.

Fears about inflation and the new stance Fed has driven T-bond yields to their highest rates in over two years, supporting the. According to many derivative contracts (mainly futures), with the Fed meeting next week, there are 4 possible rate hikes in the course of 2022,

The rise in the 2-year stock is particularly worrying, very sensitive to interest rate expectations, now at a rate of 1.01% for the first time since February 2020, the month in which panic broke out on the markets financial for the impending Covid crisis. The ten-year move above 1.83% with an intraday peak of 1.86%, up 30 basis points since the beginning of the year.

Among the stocks, Activision (NASDAQ 🙂 leaps 30% after acquisition by Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 for $ 68.7 billion in cash, which values ​​a share of the game giant at $ 95, a premium of over 45%. compared to last Friday’s closing price of $ 65.39.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 follows post-account declines from colleagues such as JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 and tumbles 8.2% after a decline in fourth quarter earnings due to weak trading activity. Despite strong M&A activity over the course of 2021, net profit fell to $ 3.81 billion between October and December from $ 4.36 billion in Q4 2020, with EPS of $ 10.81 versus the consensus of $ 11.76 per share.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Leave a Comment

© 2022 D1SoftBall News | All Rights Reserved.