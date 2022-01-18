Wall Street falls on T-bond rise, focus on Activision and Goldman Sachs By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – US bond rate hikes are negatively impacting (-1.5%) and major Wall Street indices, with and down -1.4% and -1.2% respectively. Reductions also for the small cap index.

Fears about inflation and the new stance Fed has driven T-bond yields to their highest rates in over two years, supporting the. According to many derivative contracts (mainly futures), with the Fed meeting next week, there are 4 possible rate hikes in the course of 2022,

The rise in the 2-year stock is particularly worrying, very sensitive to interest rate expectations, now at a rate of 1.01% for the first time since February 2020, the month in which panic broke out on the markets financial for the impending Covid crisis. The ten-year move above 1.83% with an intraday peak of 1.86%, up 30 basis points since the beginning of the year.

Among the stocks, Activision (NASDAQ 🙂 leaps 30% after acquisition by Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 for $ 68.7 billion in cash, which values ​​a share of the game giant at $ 95, a premium of over 45%. compared to last Friday’s closing price of $ 65.39.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 follows post-account declines from colleagues such as JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 and tumbles 8.2% after a decline in fourth quarter earnings due to weak trading activity. Despite strong M&A activity over the course of 2021, net profit fell to $ 3.81 billion between October and December from $ 4.36 billion in Q4 2020, with EPS of $ 10.81 versus the consensus of $ 11.76 per share.