Wall Street fell to its lowest value of the year dragged down by the collapse of the pound sterling and fears of a global recession

Stocks fell on Wall Street and pushed major indices further downwhich collapsed to its lowest level of 2022while recession fears grow.

The S&P 500 fell 1%, the Industrial Average dow jones dropped 1.1% and the nasdaq fell 0.6 percent. Losses were broad and included banks, health companies and retailers.

The British pound fell to a record low against the dollar and investors continued to dump the public debt british as a sign of dissatisfaction with the broad plan of tax cuts announced in London last week.

European markets were mostly down. The director of the European Central Bank warned that the economic perspectives “are darkening”, as high energy and food prices, caused by the war in Ukraine, are sapping consumers’ purchasing power. Francethe EU’s second largest economy, forecast a significant slowdown of economic growth next year.

Losses were widespread in US markets and included banksthe companies sanitary and the values energetic.

The operators of casinos Y resorts were a bright spot and smaller company stocks also lost ground.

The subdued start to the week comes amid a prolonged slide in major indices. The benchmark S&P 500 index has lost more than 7% in September. Stocks have been hit by concerns about a inflation persistently high and the risk that central banks could push economies into a recession as they try to cool down the high prices of everything from food to clothing. Investors have focused especially on the Federal Reserve and its aggressive rises in interest rates.

“We’re starting to get a shift from fears about inflation and the Federal Reserve to global economic concerns,” said Mark Hackett, head of investment research at Nationwide. “We have reached a degree of universal pessimism.”

The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate again last week, which affects many consumer and business loans, and now stands at a range of 3% to the 3.25 percent. At the beginning of the year I was practically at zero. The Federal Reserve also published a forecast suggesting that its reference rate could be 4.4% by the end of the year, one point higher than forecast in June.

The objective is make loans more expensive and reduce spending, which would cool inflation. But the US economy is already slowing down and Wall Street is concerned that Federal Reserve rate hikes will slow too the economy and cause a recession.

Rising interest rates hurt all kinds of investments, especially expensive tech stocks, and the market has suffered a broad drop as rates rise. Treasury yields have hit multi-year highs as interest rates rise.

Treasury yield The 2yr, which tends to track expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose significantly to 4.31% from 4.21% on Friday. It is at its highest level since 2007. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgage interest rates, jumped to 3.88% from 3.69%.

The recent rise of the dollar against other currencies worries many countries. It dents the profits of US companies doing business abroad, and puts much of the developing world in financial straits.

Companies are approaching the end of the third quarter and investors are preparing for the next round of earnings reports. That will give them a better idea of ​​how companies are coping with persistent inflation.

Investors are also looking at several economic reports for this week that will give more details on consumer spending, the job market and the general health of the US economy.

The latest report on consumer confidence will be published on Tuesday, corresponding to September, prepared by the business group The Conference Board. On Thursday, the government will publish its weekly report on unemployment benefits, along with an updated report on gross domestic product for the second quarter.

On Friday, the government will release another report on personal income and spending that will help provide more detail on where and how inflation is affecting consumer spending.

