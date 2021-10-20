News

Wall Street: first bitcoin futures ETF gains 3% on Nyse (RCO) debut

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – New York, Oct 19 – The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (‘BITO’) offers investors the opportunity to take a position on the bitcoin price, even if the fund will not have the underlying Btc tokens, but Btc futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). The fact that millions of Americans who invest in ETFs can now also use this tool to invest in the price of bitcoin is a turning point for the cryptocurrency market, even if it will not necessarily have an impact on prices.

ProShares managed to get the green light from the SEC, the US stock exchange authority, which in the last four years had rejected the launch of at least 10 ETFs, under the direction of Jay Clayton; in August, the new director Gary Gensler had instead opened to the possibility of investment vehicles of this type. Last week, given the optimism of operators for the go-ahead, bitcoin crossed the $ 60,000 mark for the first time since April, reaching $ 62,000 at the weekend; today, it earns 0.7% to $ 62,443.50. The stock of Coinbase, the cryptocurrency trading platform, is up by 1.45% today.

AAA-Pca

(RADIOCOR) 19-10-21 16:23:26 (0472) NEWS 3 NNNN

