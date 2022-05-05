Wall Street, in red: after the rate hike, stocks collapsed in the worst wheel in two years

Just a day after scoring the biggest rally in two years, the S&P 500 slumped with more than 95% of its companies down. REUTERS

New York stocks crashed todayone day after the central bank of the United States – the Federal Reserve (FED) – increased its reference interest rate by half a point, in a round in which investors liquidated a large part of their portfolios in fear that the agency’s monetary policy could lead to a recessive scenario for the economy. The strong sell-off in shares thus translated into the worst trading day on Wall Street since 2020.

In that context, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.12%, the expanded S&P 500 index fell 3.57% and the Nasdaq technology indicator -where technology firms operate- fell 4.99%, according to data provided by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Technology stocks were the hardest hit: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and Amazon fell 6.8% and 7.6%, respectively. While Microsoft, the firm founded by Bill Gates, fell 4.4% and Salesforce lost 7.1%, while Apple sank 5.6%.

The stock markets of Latin America suffered the impact of this collapse, with falls of 3.32% in Argentina, 2.8% in Brazil, 1.7% in Mexico and 0.7 in Chile, among others.

Meanwhile, shares of e-commerce related firms were another source of weakness, following some disappointing quarterly reports. Etsy and eBay fell 16.8% and 11.7%, respectively, after issuing a weaker-than-expected earnings forecast. Additionally, Shopify fell nearly 15% after missing estimates on the top and bottom lines.

“Just one day after scoring the biggest rally in two years, the S&P 500 tanked with more than 95% of its companies down. The Nasdaq 100 suffered one of its sharpest U-turns in history,” reported the Bloomberg agency.

In that framework, yesterday’s half-point rate hike by the US central bank led the 10-year Treasury bond yield to rise to 3.04 percent.

Rising yields also pressured mortgage rates to 5.3% and are at their highest level since 2009.

“There is a huge level of volatility. Yesterday we saw a significant rise on Wall Street and today a stronger decline than yesterday’s rise. There is a lot of uncertainty, in a scenario of rate hikes by the FED. Inflation levels remain high and some indicators are beginning to show weakness. In this framework, corporate profits are not as expected”said to Infobae the Economist Santiago Palma Cane.

“We are in a context of a very strong fall in international markets and in the short term it is very difficult to predict where this trend is going,” he added.

Regarding the impact on the region, he said the emerging markets depend a lot on the level of rates to obtain financing and also to measure the cost of their debt, so the Fed’s decision has a negative effect and will cause some countries “to have less possibility of accessing credit.

Meanwhile, the economist Jose Siaba Serrate considered that the fall of Wall Street is a delicate signal, while indicating that it is not a direct consequence of an inflation problem or a Fed speech but rather the opposite. “The Fed yesterday did what it had promised and there were no surprises. The reaction was positive. Today’s fall, which was widespread, reveals the weakness of the markets in the face of a diet scenario of long-term rate hikes that shows fatigue on the part of the markets”, the analyst told this medium.

And he added: “He puts all the risk markets with their beards soaked. This creates a brittled of the markets in the region. It is a weakness of the markets that are fearing a recession and a bear market”

On Wednesday, the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a half-point rise in interest rates with the aim of fight against inflation runaway, the biggest rate hike in more than two decades, since the last time the US central bank announced a half-point increase was in the year 2000.

The main objective of the US central bank at the moment is to mitigate the high rate of inflation, which last March stood at 8.5%, the highest recorded since 1981.

This rate hike was well received by the stock market at first, at yesterday’s close, but today all the indicators reacted downwards.

“If it goes up 3% and then loses half the next day, that’s pretty normal. But to have the kind of day that we had yesterday (with rise in all three indicators) and then see the result change 100% in a half-day period is really extraordinary,” he said. Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

The New York stock markets collapsed today, one day after the Federal Reserve (FED) increased its reference interest rate by half a point EFE



For Quincy Crosby, Chief Equity Strategist at LPL Financial, concerns center on whether the Fed “will have to get even tougher to reduce demand, and that would mean slowing the economy more than they now project.”

“Investors aren’t looking at fundamentals (like earnings) right now, and this is more of a confidence thing,” said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors.

To its turn, ben kirbyco-chief investment officer of Thornburg Investment Management analyzed: “Yesterday’s sharp rally was not based on reality and today’s sell-off is a reversal of that misplaced exuberance”.

In the midst of the collapse of Wall Street in today’s session, the currencies registered decreases with the exception of the dollar. On that note, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.9% while the euro weakened 0.7% to $1.0550. Likewise, the British pound fell 2.1% to USD 1.2365, while the Japanese yen depreciated 0.7% to 130.03 per dollar.

In bonds, the 10-year Treasury yield rose 11 basis points to 3.04 percent.

In Europe, meanwhile, Germany’s 10-year yield rose seven basis points to 1.04%, while Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.96%.

Finally, raw materials posted slight gains in today’s session. In the case of West Texas Intermediate crude, the rise was 0.4% to USD 108.26 a barrel. While gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,878.60 an ounce.

The shock wave over Latin America

A country in which it can have a greater impact is Mexico, where the curve of swaps of the nation discounted the chances of an increase of 75 base points in the short term, highlighted Bloomberg. In this sense, it was recalled that a week ago, the swaps Mexicans discounted a little more than 50% chance of three hikes of 75 basis points this year: in May, June and August.

This decision would represent an unprecedented rate hike. Banxico, as the central bank is known, “has never raised rates by 75 basis points since 2008, when it adopted the current benchmark rate.” Rates of swaps they are now fully pricing in a 50 basis point hike for the next three meetings, the pace at which Mexico’s central bank has been tightening monetary policy since December.

For its part – in tune with Brazil – the Central Bank of Chile raised its interest rate more than anticipated by economists. The hike was 125 basis points, an effort to bring high consumer prices and inflation forecasts back to target.

With information from Reuters, AP, AFP and EFE

