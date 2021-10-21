News

Wall Street opens around parity. Bitcoin still above $ 65,500

Starting just below parity for the Wall Street indices, on a Thursday when the focus of investors is once again divided between the quarterly season and macro data, in particular those relating to the labor market in the country. The Dow Jones opens 0.20% lower, while the S&P 500 marks -0.14% and the Nasdaq -0.05%. The yield on the 10-year T-Bond continues to rise, reaching 1.652%.

US equities have risen in the past few days as corporate results helped calm markets following the sustained falls in the early fall. Of the S&P 500 companies reporting quarterly results, 81% exceeded analyst earnings forecasts, according to FactSet, better than the average for the past two years.

Meanwhile, weekly claims for unemployment benefits fell by 6,000 to 290,000, under the consensus of economists contacted by the Wall Street Journal, who expected a reading of 300,000. This was announced by the Washington Department of Labor, adding that the number of ongoing subsidies as of October 9 fell by 122,000 units to 2.481 million.

European squares are also below par. The Ftse Mib is down by 0.16%, the Dax by 0.18%, the Cac by 0.26%, the Ftse 100 by 0.39% and the Stoxx 600 by 0.19%. Oil still down in the two reference lists: WTI is around $ 82.9 per barrel, Brent is at $ 85. Gold down at 1,780 dollars an ounce, bitcoin stable at 65,500 dollars. Euro flat on the greenback at a cross of 1.1645, BTP-Bund spread around 104 basis points. (All rights reserved)


