Wall Street opens higher. Bitcoin’s rally continues above 50,000





Another departure above par for the Wall Street indices, at the start of a week in which investors’ eyes will all be on the Jackson Hole symposium and on the economic policy choices of the Federel Reserve, scheduled between Thursday and Friday. The Dow Jones starts trading up 0.53%, while the S&P 500 marks + 0.52% and the Nasdaq + 0.55%. Ten-year T-Bond yield stable at 1.26%.

While waiting for the start of tapering, in the meantime, important indications will arrive as of today with the manufacturing and services pmi indices, expected after the opening. Meanwhile, the growing level of Covid-19 infections, in particular of the Delta variant, which could slow down the global economic recovery, raises concerns.

European squares are also positive. The Ftse Mib earns 0.36%, the Dax 0.10%, the Cac 0.80%, the Ftse 100 0.28% and the Stoxx 600 0.41%. Solid recovery, around 4%, for oil: the WTI trades at 64.70 dollars a barrel, the Brent at 67.80. Gold above $ 1,800 an ounce, while bitcoin continues to rally, at its highest in months above $ 50,000. Strong euro on the greenback at 1.174 cross. Btp-Bund spreads up to 106 basis points. (All rights reserved)



