News

Wall Street opens little move, bitcoin above 64,000

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Wall Street opens little move, bitcoin above 64,000

Corporate results are still driving the markets on a day when Wall Street opens close to parity, with no particular turbulence whatsoever. The Dow Jones starts trading up 0.06%, while the S&P 500 is + 0.14% and the Nasdaq + 0.08%. Ten-year T-Bond yield up to 1.638%.

Looking at the main companies, Netflix reported an increase in users in the third quarter to 4.4 million subscribers: the consensus expected 3.8. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock, however, saying its valuation is difficult to justify as revenue growth is set to slow next year. DB also pointed out that strong fourth-quarter subscriber additions have already been incorporated into the stock’s valuation.

Investors have so far greatly appreciated the results of the quarterly, which started last week with the results of the major investment banks. Of the S&P 500 components that have disclosed the balance sheet so far, 82% have exceeded expectations, FactSet reported.

Loading...
Advertisements

On the macro data front, in the week ending 15 October the index that measures the volume of mortgage applications in the US stood at 643 points, down by 6.3% compared to 686.1 the previous week. This was announced by the Mortgage Bankers Association, adding that the refinancing index fell by 7.1% to 2,807.9 points (3,023 the previous week), while the purchase index decreased by 4.9% to 266. 2 points compared to the previous 279.8.

The European squares are in contrast but close to parity. Milan earns 0.36% and is the pink jersey on Wednesday, followed by Paris (+ 0.19%) and the Stoxx 600 (+ 0.13%). Suffer London (-0.17%) and Frankfurt (-0.14%). Oil falls in the two reference lists: the WTI is at 82.1 dollars per barrel, the Brent is at 84.4. Gold strengthened at $ 1,785 an ounce. However, bitcoin, which exceeds $ 64,000, does not stop. Euro stable on the greenback at a cross of 1.1639, flat BTP-Bund spread at 105 basis points. (All rights reserved)


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

843
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
678
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
615
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
566
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
501
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
464
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
426
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
361
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
307
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
267
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top