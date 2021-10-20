Wall Street opens little move, bitcoin above 64,000





Corporate results are still driving the markets on a day when Wall Street opens close to parity, with no particular turbulence whatsoever. The Dow Jones starts trading up 0.06%, while the S&P 500 is + 0.14% and the Nasdaq + 0.08%. Ten-year T-Bond yield up to 1.638%.

Looking at the main companies, Netflix reported an increase in users in the third quarter to 4.4 million subscribers: the consensus expected 3.8. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock, however, saying its valuation is difficult to justify as revenue growth is set to slow next year. DB also pointed out that strong fourth-quarter subscriber additions have already been incorporated into the stock’s valuation.

Investors have so far greatly appreciated the results of the quarterly, which started last week with the results of the major investment banks. Of the S&P 500 components that have disclosed the balance sheet so far, 82% have exceeded expectations, FactSet reported.

On the macro data front, in the week ending 15 October the index that measures the volume of mortgage applications in the US stood at 643 points, down by 6.3% compared to 686.1 the previous week. This was announced by the Mortgage Bankers Association, adding that the refinancing index fell by 7.1% to 2,807.9 points (3,023 the previous week), while the purchase index decreased by 4.9% to 266. 2 points compared to the previous 279.8.

The European squares are in contrast but close to parity. Milan earns 0.36% and is the pink jersey on Wednesday, followed by Paris (+ 0.19%) and the Stoxx 600 (+ 0.13%). Suffer London (-0.17%) and Frankfurt (-0.14%). Oil falls in the two reference lists: the WTI is at 82.1 dollars per barrel, the Brent is at 84.4. Gold strengthened at $ 1,785 an ounce. However, bitcoin, which exceeds $ 64,000, does not stop. Euro stable on the greenback at a cross of 1.1639, flat BTP-Bund spread at 105 basis points. (All rights reserved)



