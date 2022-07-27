Wall Street posts sharp gains ahead of Federal Reserve interest rate decision

The Wall Street poster in front of the New York Stock Exchange (REUTERS / Carlo Allegri / file)

Stock markets in Europe and the US advanced while the dollar fell on Wednesday as attention turned to the Federal Reserve. and the size of your next interest rate increase.

industry index dow jones gained 0.46%, the technological nasdaq 1.64% and the extended index S&P500 0.93%.

In Europe, in Paristhe ACC 40 won a 0.75% In Frankfurtthe Dax took a 0.53% and in London, the FTSE went up a 0.57%.

The Pan European Index FTSEurofirst 300 advanced a 0.53%, the Eurostoxx 50 of the Eurozone a 0.95% and the Stoxx 600 a 0.47%.

Tuesday saw a sharp decline on Wall Street as traders looked at more company earnings that pointed to fallout caused by decades-long high inflation.

After the markets close, both Google What microsoft reported disappointing earningsbut shares of both companies soared as trading began.

Traders work on Wall Street in New York, in a file photograph. EFE/Justin Lane



“Apparently the bottom line for many is that their results and/or guidance were better than feared”, market analyst Patrick J. O’Hare told Briefing.com.

The actions of Google rose 3.3 percent and the actions of Microsoft rose 4.0 percent.

While investors will continue to analyze company results and economic data early in the US trading session, attention will later shift to the Fed’s rate decision.

Central banks are trying to combat runaway prices by raising interest ratesalthough that runs the risk of leading economies into recession.

The Federal Reserve in Washington (REUTERS / Jason Reed / file)

The US central bank is widely inclined to announce a 0.75 percentage point increase in interest ratesand traders are particularly interested in any indication of whether it will maintain this pace of rate increases.

“This increase in the interest rate is already discounted”said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

He added that if the Fed indicates a plan to raise rates another 75 basis points at its next meeting, “that would be very bullish for the dollar.”

Attention was also focused on the gas prices, as Russian energy giant Gazprom cut fuel deliveries to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline.

EU states have accused Russia of cutting supplies by retaliation for western sanctions for Moscow’s war in the Ukraine.

The natural gas reference pricethe Dutch TTF, rose 3.5 percent at 210.25 euros per megawatt hour, taking advantage of Tuesday’s gains.

On the corporate front, the Swiss banking giant Credit SuisseScandal-hit , named a new CEO as higher litigation costs and financial market volatility pushed it further into the red.

Ulrich Koerner, asset management director of the bank, takes command of Thomas Gottstein on Monday.

The bank has been hit by a series of scandals and crises, including the implosion of financial services firms Greensill and Archegos last year.

After starting the day lower on the Swiss stock market, Credit Suisse shares rose more than two percent.

