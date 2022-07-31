Wall Street recovers from the black semester thanks to the results of July, the best since 2020 | Economy

Indicator of the New York Stock Exchange, on Wall Street, in the district of Manhattan. CARLO ALLEGRI (Reuters)

Who said recession? Just one month after the US economy chained two quarters of negative GDP, which means entering a technical recession, Wall Street has obtained this July the best result since November 2020, when the existence of a vaccine against the coronavirus. The reason for the record, which allows the stock market to overcome a prolonged bearish phase, is a better than expected result of the large corporations. So the argument of the White House and many analysts that to declare a recession you have to look at many indicators, not just GDP, and that the economy is currently showing signs of strength, the July result apparently proves him right.

The S&P 500 index, which brings together the main companies in the country, rose 1.4% this Friday, raising July’s gains to 9.1%, the best result since the announcement of the existence of an effective vaccine against the covid-19 triggered the index to almost 11% in November 2020. The technological Nasdaq has not behaved badly either, with its best result, 12.3%, since April of that year, when the Federal Reserve (Fed) intervened to stabilize markets after the collapse caused by the global spread of the coronavirus.

July’s strong performance contrasts with the first six months of the year, when the S&P fell 21% and the Nasdaq fell 29%, the worst first-half results for US stocks in more than 50 years.

as a brooch to big week of the US economy, marked by a hyperactive agenda -new rate hike of 0.75%; quarterly GDP data, negative; downward revision of IMF forecasts, earnings release by large companies – the stock market capped off days of turmoil with solid gains from tech mega-caps, a sector that has weathered the slowdown in consumption well. Despite worrying signs from large companies such as Walmart -the largest private employer in the country, considered the thermometer of the US economy- and UPS, and some large banks, the income statement as a whole was remarkable, with more than 75% of companies in the S&P 500 notching up more earnings than expected, a clearly reassuring sign in the current situation, characterized by a retraction in spending due to the uncertainty surrounding the economy.

Extraordinary profits from the energy sector, benefiting from the uncertainty arising from the war in Ukraine, have also favored this Wall Street record. ExxonMobil and Chevron reported record quarterly profits on Friday thanks to rising oil and gas prices.

As for technology, Amazon shares closed this Friday with a rise of 10.4%, which represents an increase of 27.1% in July, after the e-commerce giant exceeded quarterly earnings forecasts from analysts and offered an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year due to the strong performance of its cloud computing business. Microsoft, Apple and Google’s parent Alphabet also showed signs of stability, buoying the sector, weighing heavily on global markets.

US stocks thus overcome a black first semester, thanks not only to the optimism induced by technology and energy companies, but also because the uncertainty about the direction of the economy convinced investors that the Fed would be forced to reduce its pace aggressive monetary tightening. Although the central bank has kept up the pressure, with a rise of 75 basis points -the same as in June-, expectations of a possible rise of one percentage point were not met, a consistent buzz for days.