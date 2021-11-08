Wall Street starts above par. Bitcoin around $ 66,000





Opening once again higher for the Wall Street indices, on a Monday when investors are watching closely the cryptocurrency rally and Tesla’s performance following the announcement of the sale of 10% of the shares by the CEO and founder Elon Musk. The Dow Jones opens 0.62% higher, while the S&P 500 marks + 0.36% and the Nasdaq + 0.39%. Ten-year T-Bond yield at 1.469%.

Focus on Tesla stock: the largest global electric car manufacturer loses 4.3% at the opening to $ 1,170 per share following Musk’s announcement via Twitter. At the corporate level, focus then on Berkshire Hathaway (+ 1.27%): in the third quarter the Warren Buffett giant saw its profit decrease by 66% on an annual basis to 10.34 billion dollars, but with a level of record liquidity of 149 billion.

In the absence of significant macro data, investors are still very positive thanks to the strong quarterly season, which has helped push equities to new highs in recent sessions. About 82 percent of S&P 500 companies reporting results exceeded analyst earnings forecasts, according to FactSet. The surge in balance sheets also helped offset fears that higher-than-expected inflation could damage business performance and, consequently, the economic recovery.

Contrast the European squares. Milan is in the red by 0.2%, Frankfurt by 0.1%. Slightly above the London parity, while Paris (+ 0.37%) and the Stoxx 600 (+ 0.17%) gain ground. Oil recovering in the two reference lists after the drops last weekend: the WTI is at 81.5 dollars a barrel, the Brent at 83. Strong increases for gold, which is close to 1,830 dollars an ounce, and especially for bitcoin, close to 66,000 (+ 5%). Among other crypto, to remember the historical record of Ethereum, which is now at around $ 4,700. Euro-dollar cross stable at 1.1572, BTP-Bund spread down to 114 basis points. (All rights reserved)



