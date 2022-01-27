Wall Street, the trend in the session of January 26, 2022

Strong volatility for Wall Street after indications of the Fed on monetary policy and statements by Jerome Powell in the subsequent press conference. The major US equity indices recorded fractional changes, after gaining 2-3%.

The Dow Jones was down 0.38% to 34,168 points, while the S & P500 fell 0.15% to 4,431 points. Positive closing, however, for the Nasdaq (+ 0.02% at 13,542 points).

Definitely positive day for Texas Instruments (+ 2m49%), after the release of financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. The chip giant ended the period with revenues up 19% to 4.83 billion dollars and earnings per share of 2, 27 dollars. Both figures were better than analysts’ consensus.

On the other hand, Boeing is in sharp decline (-4.82%). The aerospace giant closed Q4 2021 with a loss per share of $ 7.69, much worse than analysts’ consensus. Revenues were also lower than expected.