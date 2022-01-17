Wall Street today January 17, 2022 closed for holidays. Alternatives to invest

© Shutterstock

In the United States today is Martin Luther King Day and the American stock exchange will be closed for holidays

The Milan stock exchange and all the other European stock exchanges today, 17 January 2022 will be the first afternoon of the traditional point of reference represented by the performance of Wall Street. As per the schedule, in fact, the US stocks closed today for holidays. In the United States the day January 17 is celebrated Martin Luther King Day. Not only, therefore, closing for holidays of the American stock exchange but also the absence of any given macro.

In a nutshell, today no market mover will arrive from the United States and this means a strong reduction in operational ideas for online trading. The US stock exchange will normally return to trading tomorrow 18 January 2022.

The fact that the US stock exchange is closed today for holidays does not mean that it is not possible to invest in other markets. Staying on the shares, in fact, Borsa Italiana but also all the other European exchanges (starting from the French one and from that of Frankfurt) are normally open (including the after hours session).

Then there are all the other markets such as that of raw materials with oil and gold that could be reserved interesting fluctuations.

For those not interested in commodities, forex could offer useful operational insights to seek a profit. Among the various pairs on the market, the exchange euro Dollar is the one to take more of an eye also because, as can also be seen from the lower graph, Eur / Usd presents a constructive view.

The pair corrected rapidly this morning and made a slight slide towards 1.14. From a technical point of view, it cannot be excluded that the Euro Dollar exchange rate may register a elongation towards 1.1520-1.1525 (first target). A further aim that the cross could put the viewfinder in case of consolidation of uptrend could be share 1.1550. As you can guess from these indications, therefore, the forex today could be a viable alternative to the US stocks will observe a closing day national holiday.

