Wallace Shawn continues to support Woody Allen: finding him guilty is “an error of judgment” | Cinema

The argument of the “Contend” is always the same: the boycott of Woody Allen made by stars such as Rebecca Hall, Timothée Chalamet or Kate Winslet who, after fruitful collaborations with the filmmaker, have “downloaded” following Dylan Farrow’s harassment allegations.

Wallace Shawnwho has appeared multiple times in the films of Woody Allen and is also the protagonist of his latest film, Rifkin’s Festival (READ REVIEW), explained his position in an interview with Yahoo UK in which he said:

I was shocked that some esteemed colleagues and colleagues jumped to the conclusion that Woody was guilty of such a serious crime, that you can even go to jail without knowing the details of the matter. Obviously, if someone like Dylan says “This happened to me” I don’t blame people for thinking “Well, it might be true”. On the other hand, Woody said none of that happened and I don’t care if so many esteemed professionals haven’t delved deeper into the story taking his guilt for granted. As for me, I followed the case. I have read several documents, I have seen the documentary that tried to give substance to the claims du Dylan and I do not think that anything he says has happened.

Wallace Shawn explains that the prevailing assumption about Woody Allen’s guilt rests on “An error of judgment”.

I hope that as the number of us increases we have the courage to say openly “You don’t have to jump to that conclusion”, it may become easier for people to say. At the moment, agents tell their clients it’s best to report him and not work with him. But if more people like Scarlett Johansson and Dianne Wiest begin to say “We would be happy to work with him!” then the current would change.

Indeed, several prominent Hollywood personalities have defended Woody Allenpersonalities such as Scarlett Johansson, Kate Winslet, Alec Baldwin, Javier Bardem and his former partner Diane Keaton.

