WallStreetBets launches cryptocurrency forums

The Reddit Investor Forum r / WallStreetBets (WSB) has launched a new forum that will allow investors to discuss cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What happened

A post from WSB moderator ‘bawse1’ announced the launch of the new forum ‘r / wallstreetbetscrypto‘, citing the extremely positive response to the forum idea.

“With so many people now trading cryptocurrencies, times have changed and it looks like this is the place for crypto,” the moderator said in the post.

Requests from those interested in participating as a moderator in the new cryptocurrency forum were also urged.

Because it is important

The WSB forum, which has 10.9 million members, is particularly known for helping to fuel the trading frenzy at the video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and other heavily shorted stocks earlier this year.

The topic of cryptocurrencies had been banned on the Reddit forum for several years, as its members did not want the focus to shift away from publicly traded stocks.

In April, it emerged that WSB moderators had agreed to allow forum discussions about just three cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

The ban on cryptocurrency discussions on the forum was then reinstated less than 24 hours later after a Bloomberg article claimed WallStreetBets had “bowed” to the cryptocurrency wave.

Another Dogecoin subreddit, known as’r / dogecoin‘, now has 2.2 million’ subshibers’; Dogecoin fans on Reddit define themselves as “subshibers”, replacing the more common word “subscribers”.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was up 0.6% daily to $ 44,409.98 and Ethereum was down 1% to $ 3,087.24.

In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin lost 0.9% to $ 0.2231.