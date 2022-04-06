Walmart, Amazon and… Apple. Its stores, website and App Store make it the third largest retailer in the world

The App Store, web and physical stores are a key piece for the Cupertino company. In addition to the online store, the company has more than half a thousand locations around the world. Between the two they bring together a very significant part of their net income, to the point that 36% of its turnover goes through one of the Apple stores. In perspective, this means of income stands out not only for its ability to “collect” but because it does so with a strategy that does not seek to push products to its visitors at all costs.

36% of turnover and rising

Well-known analyst Benedict Evans recently posted a tweet where is the evolution of the weight of the direct sales channel in Apple’s global sales. In other words, how much does the California company earn through its online and physical stores? The breakdown of recent years is as follows:





As we can see, in the last five annual exercises, Apple has steadily increased its direct sales. Evans indicates that in 2021 that percentage was 36%, on a total of 365,000 million dollars becomes about 131,000 million dollars that year. This evolution also occurs in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic unleashed since March 2020. This figure increases to 191,000 million dollars if we add the 60,000 million from the App Store that are estimated in 2021 (Apple announced that the App Store reached 260,000 million raised since 2008, and in 2020 that figure was 200,000 million dollars).

Focusing on its website and network of stores, what Apple has achieved is not easy at all. Having a direct sales channel, where the brand or company itself controls what is sold, how, where and at what price is tremendously complex. More the bigger the company.

Apple has managed to juggle a very difficult balancing act: having its own network of stores without alienating its other retail partners. All this thanks to the careful choice of locations and the absence of promotions and discounts

This seems like a paradox, but it is not when one takes into account the partners of retail sale that requires all final distribution. After all, open your own chain store these partners will not like it, because you compete to a greater or lesser extent with them. They will see it as a form of cannibalization. Apple has solved it by choosing premium locations and avoiding the discount war, since its prices are maintained throughout the life cycle of a product.





The advantages of having a direct distribution channel are obvious. To begin with, you can control absolutely everything about the product, from marketing to pricethrough customer service. And the costs of dealing with someone who, after all, is an intermediary of your message and charges as such are eliminated.



In this ranking you can see the largest retailers in the world.

If we consider the 191,000 million dollars that enter the App Store, web and physical stores of Applethat would put it a long way from Walmart but fairly close to Amazon in the global retail ranking.

The increased weight of the direct channel is also a good deal for Apple. We do not know the operation of the precise gear behind the company’s accounts. But what we do know is that in recent years Apple’s gross margin has gone from 37.8% in 2019 to 38.2% in 2020 and an astonishing 41.8% in 2021. Without a doubt, its distribution mix will have played an important role there.

The strategy of the Apple Store: product embassies in key places





The online channel is a website where the relationship with the consumer is almost transactional. While the physical stores play a much more prominent role in the direct channel of Apple. It has 518 stores around the world, with the Myeongdong store in Seoul, South Korea, being the latest to open.

As Evans says in his Twitter thread, Apple Stores are like no other in the world. Nobody has so many stores, of that size, in such prominent enclaves. Certainly, Apple has two main types of physical stores. The first is what we can find in shopping centers, both inside and outside the city. The second locates the stores in emblematic places of a city: Carnegie Hall in Washington, Milan in Piazza Liberty, Fifth Avenue in New York, Sol in Madrid or Passeig de Gràcia in Barcelona.

So up to half a thousand locations in tourist places, busy and, often, restored historic buildings. But the intention of these stores is not to push products at all costs to a reluctant public. On the contrary, these stores they act as embassies towards the user. Almost cult places, where people come to know, see and touch the products that they are not always considering buying (or repairing). Sometimes, they are just passing through or sightseeing in the area and go to these stores to hang out.

In previous times, these stores have played a fundamental role in supporting apple products. to the point of to collapse inside. But with a determined plan for new forms of repair, including a huge network of their independent repair program, as well as the impending repair at home program, they have ended up venting the Apple Store and dedicating themselves to their true role: being that Embassy of Apple products.