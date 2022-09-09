Walmart and UnitedHealth team up to bring affordable health care to millions of Americans

The collaboration between Walmart and UnitedHealth will grow to include additional products and services.

Walmart Inc. and UnitedHealth Group announced the start of an initial 10-year collaboration, bringing together the collective experience of both companies to serve millions of people with affordable, high-quality health servicesto improve health outcomes and the patient experience.

Through a statement, the retailer indicated that collaboration will begin in 2023 with 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia and expand to new locations over timeand will ultimately serve hundreds of thousands of seniors and Medicare beneficiaries in value-based deals across multiple Medicare Advantage plans.

The release indicates that Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company, will help enable Walmart Health physicians through analytics and decision support tools to provide comprehensive, value-based care that can help drive positive health outcomes for seniors and Medicare beneficiaries.

“These capabilities will enhance care already provided at Walmart Health centerswhich provide accessible, quality care through a collaborative, team-based delivery model, and will help accelerate the transition to value-based care by allowing clinicians to focus on patient outcomes.” .

“We’re on a journey to transform healthcare, connecting more people to the right care at the right time, at a cost that makes sense,” said Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart. “This collaboration puts the patient at the center of care by leveraging the complementary strengths and skill sets of our two companies to accelerate access to quality care.

For his part, Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group, commented: “UnitedHealth Group and Walmart share a deep commitment to affordable primary care services and high quality that address all the health needs of patients in a way that is convenient for them and improve health outcomes”.

Starting in January 2023, the collaboration will include a co-branded Medicare Advantage plan in Georgia, UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage Walmart Flex (HMO-POS). Also in January 2023, Walmart Health Virtual Care will be in-network for business members in UnitedHealthcare’s Choice Plus PPO plan, giving consumers another option to access care when and where they want it.

