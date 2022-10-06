Walmart announces the closure of hundreds of stores in the United States

The bad news has already gone around the world in multiple media outlets. The prestigious chain of retail stores, Walmart, announced the closure of hundreds of establishments in the United States.The difficult decision came after the negative effects left by Hurricane Ian as it passed through the country, especially in Florida. As soon as the weather cleared, after the tropical phenomenon, Walmart disclosed its next steps.

The trading giant will accept donations from its customers and help maximize its impact. It is intended to match donations made by customers at their cash registers.

Until now there is already a sum of $ 6 million dollars to face the recovery and provide help to its customers, Walmart ruled.

In turn, its directors pointed out that they work daily with state authorities to provide urgent services to the communities most affected by Ian.

Stores closed in other US cities

Not only Florida closed its shopping centers before and after the hurricane. There are already hundreds of stores that have closed their doors in other territories of the country.

For example, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina also have no presence of Walmart products right now. They are joined by Tampa and Orlando, among others in Florida that remain without service to the public.

Walmart executives recalled that free examinations for illness or injury are carried out in their centers. This is how it collaborates with the recovery after the affectation by Ian, the press release pointed out.

For now, the scope of such a decision on the closure of Walmart stores is not known. Now, the retail giant has budget and resources to help the neighbors most “touched” by the ravages of the tropical cyclone.

Cuban Directory will keep you up to date on Walmart’s upcoming decisions regarding the availability of its centers.