Walmart cuts prices of clothing and other products

The impact of US inflation in Latin America 7:18

New York (CNN Business) Many US shoppers have stopped buying clothing and other discretionary items as the highest inflation in four decades strains their pockets.

That left Walmart (WMT) and other retailers stuck with too many clothes and more expensive things on their shelves. To help clear the backlog, Walmart is cutting prices on some items and marking down products.

“Rising levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a Monday news release. “Clothing at Walmart US requires more discount dollars.”

The company expects a slowdown in customer spending on general merchandise in the second half of the year, McMillon said.

Venezuela, the country with the highest price increase in America 1:12

Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States and its move could prompt rivals to lower prices in these areas.

While lower prices and rebates are good news for shoppers, they mean lower profits for businesses. Clothing and general merchandise are more profitable for Walmart than groceries and consumer goods.

Walmart, in its Monday announcement, cut its earnings outlook for the second quarter and the rest of the year.

Shares of the company fell 9% during after-hours trading. Shares of Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT) and other retailers also fell on the Walmart news.