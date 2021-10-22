Walmart installs 200 Bitcoin ATMs, with the intention of reaching 8,000 terminals in total

Walmart has partnered with the company Coinstar and cryptocurrency exchange CoinMe to install 200 Bitcoin ATMs in its stores across the United States.

Even though the pilot test includes only 200 terminals, the larger launch provides the final installation of 8,000 Bitcoin ATMs across the country, according to Bloomberg. For the moment, no further details on the timing are available.

According to Coin ATM Radar, there are currently over 25,000 Bitcoin ATMs in various grocery stores and gas stations across the United States. Coinstar operates 4,400 Bitcoin-enabled terminals in 33 states.

Sam Doctor, strategic and research manager at BitOoda, tells Bloomberg that Bitcoin ATMs can already be found in many supermarkets:

“Walmart expands access to Bitcoin to more people, giving it further legitimacy among skeptics.”

Customers can use the Bitcoin ATM by inserting banknotes and receiving a paper voucher with a redemption code. To redeem the code, customers must then register an account on CoinMe and complete a background check. Currently, users cannot withdraw Bitcoin from their account, and there is no clue as to whether or not this feature will be implemented in the future.

Bitcoin ATMs have an 11% surcharge, consisting of a 4% fee for the Bitcoin option, plus an additional 7% fee for the exchange of money.

For comparison, popular cryptocurrency trading platforms Binance and Coinbase charge 3% to 4.5%, and 3.99% for debit and credit card purchases, respectively. It is also free to make a direct deposit from a bank account to a Binance or Coinbase wallet.

The news was hailed as a sign of mainstream adoption by some, including influencer Lark Davis who reported “Walmart sells Bitcoin now … cool!“However, some users have complained about the high fees.

“Bitcoin ATM fees are notoriously high, plus the ‘current’ price of BTC is always much higher when buying and lower when selling.“, he tweets datcyberguy in response to the news.

“It’s a rip off, but at least it’s a sign of adoption. They think some people may want enough BTC to pay huge fees“, comments the Reddit user Axatar.

This isn’t Walmart’s first sign of interest in the crypto industry. In August, the retail giant posted a job posting for a managerial figure to lead the company’s digital currency strategy. The job posting was removed from Walmart’s website, but it still remains on Linkedin.

Walmart China has also partnered with VeChain’s blockchain-based supply chain management platform to track their products.

There was some skepticism about the inclusion of Bitcoin ATMs, however, fueled by a fake Walmart press release leaked in September that reported a partnership with Litecoin (LTC). The hoax sent altcoin prices up more than 20%, albeit for a short time.