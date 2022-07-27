Business

Walmart lowers prices of clothing and other products

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 69 1 minute read

Walmart lowers some of its prices 1:03

New York (CNN Business) Many US shoppers have stopped buying clothing and other discretionary items as the highest inflation in four decades strains their pockets.

That left Walmart (WMT) and other retailers stuck with too many clothes and more expensive things on their shelves. To help clear the backlog, Walmart is lowering prices on some items and marking down products.

“Rising levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a Monday news release. “Clothing at Walmart US requires more discount dollars.”

The company expects a slowdown in customer spending on general merchandise in the second half of the year, McMillon said.

Latinos in the US talk about the impact of prices on their pockets 2:00

Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States and its decision could prompt rivals to lower prices in these areas.

While lower prices and rebates are good news for shoppers, they mean lower profits for businesses. Clothing and general merchandise are more profitable for Walmart than groceries and consumer goods.

Walmart, in its Monday announcement, cut its earnings outlook for the second quarter and the rest of the year.

Venezuela, the country with the highest price increase in America 1:12

Shares of the company fell 9% during after-hours trading. Shares of Amazon (AMZN), Target (TGT) and other retailers also fell on the Walmart news.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 69 1 minute read

Related Articles

Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with few changes

1 hour ago

JetBlue promotes flights from $49 to destinations inside and outside the US for travel in August and September

2 hours ago

Americans already feel like they’re in a recession

4 hours ago

Mega Millions: Jackpot Reaches $790 Million; tips for lottery winners

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button