Walmart makes shopping online easy

In the United States, more than 60 million people are of Hispanic origin. For this reason, Walmart decided to “prioritize the improvement of the search functionality in Spanish”, through its team of Walmart Global Tech associates.

In 2021 Walmart launched a search translation feature on Walmart.com and in its app. Thus, customers can search for various articles in Spanish. What is new is that this month it began to offer the possibility of accepting or rejecting the translated query.

Leonardo Lezcano, Manager of Experience Engineering in Spanish at Walmart Global Tech, explained to The New Herald that the solution created “uses natural language processing (NLP) to detect the language, discern the nuances and translate the queries to offer an intuitive and seamless experience to customers.”

Lezcano comments that “natural language processing helps to decipher what people mean when they request a type of product and the access query is important, even if the query has regional semantic nuances. Recognize that a person is looking for popcorn (Mexico). Even if they type popcorn (El Salvador, Cuba), crispetas (Colombia) or cotufa (Venezuela), it is key to ensuring that all our customers can search for items in a way that feels natural to them.”

Shopping online at Walmart in Spanish

The increase in queries in Spanish on the app and website during the pandemic increased more than five times. Hence the corporation’s interest in improving your online shopping experience.

Today Walmart.com translates queries into Spanish that allow you to find more than 600,000 highly-demanded items.

“The search in Spanish that we offer from Walmart online allows you to find any product sold by Walmart, regardless of its brand or origin,” said Lezcano. He further added that they currently translate all kinds of products, “from groceries to clothing, cleaning products, household items and toys.”