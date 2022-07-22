Walmart Offers Free Health Screening Before Back to School – NBC Los Angeles

EL PASO, Texas—Walmart invites communities to get healthy ahead of the new school year at Walmart Wellness Day where customers can receive free trials.

The event will be on Saturday, July 23, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm local time, with tests for glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations such as tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, COVID-19 and more. in pharmacies across the country.

Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to get healthy and stay on a healthy path by helping them learn their numbers and then seek care to improve their lifestyles.

“Knowing your numbers is just a start, but the additional, helpful information empowers customers to make decisions and track improvement in their health. Walmart Wellness Day is also a great time for customers to learn about our wellness offerings and solutions.” health and wellness,” says a statement.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events on July 23.

Some stores will also have vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, managed by qualified teams of Pharmacies and Vision Centers:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, and eye exams (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), hepatitis A and B, and more

Vaccines against COVID-19 at no cost

Wellness resources and the opportunity to speak with pharmacists

“An exciting time of year is fast approaching and we look forward to offering these health and wellness resources for families as they prepare for school,” said Kevin Host, vice president of pharmacy for Walmart.

“Wellness Day allows us to continue helping our communities live better, healthier lives through free screenings, affordable immunizations and other solutions. Back-to-school season is a busy one, and these are ways we hope to provide some easy and convenient options for our customers,” he added.