Walmart sells its 11 Amigo supermarkets to the Pueblo company | Finance

Walmart Puerto Rico reported today that it will sell its chain of 11 Amigo supermarkets to the Pueblo supermarket chain.

With the sale of the Amigo chain, Supermercados Pueblo will assume ownership of 11 supermarkets located in the towns of Bayamón, Toa Baja, Caguas, Luquillo, Río Piedras, Juncos, Guaynabo, Guayama, Fajardo and San Lorenzo.

All 11 stores will reportedly continue to operate under the Amigo brand and Amigo employees will have the opportunity to retain their positions in Pueblo.

“We thank the 1,100 associates who have worked at the Amigo chain for all these years. Pueblo’s intention is to retain the vast majority of Amigo’s associates”, indicated the director of Public and Government Affairs of Walmart, Iván Báez.

On the other hand, Walmart announced a plan to renovate its chain of 25 stores and clubs with an investment of $57 million that will bring new technologies and equipment to the Island.

Investments in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will include innovations to enhance the shopping experience.

These improvements they will include new pay stations and cash registers, store pickup facilities, and upgraded kitchen equipment, refrigeration, and air conditioning systems.

“Walmart has been an important partner in the development of the Puerto Rican economy for more than 30 years and now we are planning for the future with this multi-million dollar investment,” said Báez.

“The investment that we will be making in our stores and clubs will improve the shopping experience for our customers so that they can continue to save money and time, helping them to live better,” he added.

Walmart Puerto Rico operates 18 stores under the Supercenter and Division 1 formats, 7 Sam’s Clubs and a distribution center. In total, the company employs over 13,000 associates on the Island.

React Town

Ramón Calderón, president of Pueblo Inc., who also owns Holsum de Puerto Rico, Inc., recognized that it was a great satisfaction to integrate Amigo® supermarkets into the Pueblo Inc. family, with which they continue to extend and solidify the presence of the company on the Island and contributing to the country’s economy.

The eleven outlets are projected to officially change hands in early September this year. The stores, which will continue to operate under the Amigo® brand, will complement the Pueblo® supermarket chain, which has 22 stores throughout Puerto Rico.

“With the purchase of the Amigo® stores, the chain becomes a purely Puerto Rican one where customers will have an excellent shopping experience, and will find the quality and variety of products to satisfy their food needs and many other categories. Among the new variety that will be found in Amigo® will be included products from exclusive brands such as Food Club®, Simply Done®, Chairman’s Reserve®, and others that offer value to the consumer”, said Calderón.

The Amigo® chain, under its new management, will offer employment to the vast majority of the chain’s current employees, who will have the opportunity to join Pueblo Inc.