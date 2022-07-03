Walmart sells its 11 Amigo supermarkets

Walmart announced this Friday the sale of its 11 Amigo supermarkets located in Bayamón, Toa Baja, Caguas, Luquillo, Río Piedras, Juncos, Guaynabo, Guayama, Fajardo and San Lorenzo.

The establishments will be in the hands of the Pueblo supermarket chain. The 11 stores will continue to operate under the Amigo brand and employees will have the opportunity to keep their jobs.

It was reported that the change responds to a $57 million investment plan to modernize the Walmart and Sam’s Club stores on the island.

“Walmart has been an important partner in the development of the Puerto Rican economy for more than 30 years and now we are planning for the future with this multi-million dollar investment,” Iván Báez, director of Public and Government Affairs of Walmart, said in a press release.

“The investment that we will be making in our stores and clubs will improve the shopping experience for our customers so that they can continue to save money and time, helping them to live better,” he added.

Improvements will include new checkout stations and cash registers, store pickup facilities, and upgraded kitchen equipment, refrigeration, and air conditioning systems.

“We thank the 1,100 associates who have worked at the Amigo chain for all these years. Pueblo’s intention is to retain the vast majority of Amigo’s associates,” said Báez.

Walmart Puerto Rico operates 18 stores under the Supercenter and Division 1 formats, seven Sam’s Clubs and a distribution center. The company employs over 13,000 associates on the island and supported more than 600 local suppliers with purchases of $1.7 billion during the year 2021.