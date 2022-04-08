Business

Walmart Truck Driver Salary: Company to Pay Up to $110,000 a Year to Fight Worker Shortage | News Univision United States

Photo of Zach Zach12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution centers the opportunity to become Walmart Certified Truck Drivers through a 12-week program taught by the company’s established drivers.

Thus, Walmart workers who previously unloaded trucks now have the opportunity to drive them, the company announced.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also said it is raising wages for its 12,000 truck drivers.

The starting range for new drivers will now range from $95,000 to $110,000, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield.

They indicated that this is a substantial increase as $87,500 had been the average new truck drivers could earn in their first year.

The moves announced Thursday come as the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the trucker shortage as demand to move cargo hits record highs.

The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, estimates that there are about 80,000 drivers missing in the country.

Walmart said about 20 workers in Dallas and Dover, Delaware, have obtained their commercial driver’s licenses. About 400 to 800 workers in the company’s supply chain network are expected to complete the truck driving program this year, Hatfield said.

loading

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Price of the dollar today April 8, the peso loses the week

4 hours ago

César Iglesias becomes the first Dominican company to issue shares on the stock market

5 hours ago

In the style of Wall Street, Miami inaugurated a statue of a bull

12 hours ago

This Walmart job starts at $95,000 a year

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button