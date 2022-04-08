Walmart Truck Driver Salary: Company to Pay Up to $110,000 a Year to Fight Worker Shortage | News Univision United States
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution centers the opportunity to become Walmart Certified Truck Drivers through a 12-week program taught by the company’s established drivers.
Thus, Walmart workers who previously unloaded trucks now have the opportunity to drive them, the company announced.
Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also said it is raising wages for its 12,000 truck drivers.
The starting range for new drivers will now range from $95,000 to $110,000, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield.
They indicated that this is a substantial increase as $87,500 had been the average new truck drivers could earn in their first year.
The moves announced Thursday come as the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the trucker shortage as demand to move cargo hits record highs.
The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, estimates that there are about 80,000 drivers missing in the country.
Walmart said about 20 workers in Dallas and Dover, Delaware, have obtained their commercial driver’s licenses. About 400 to 800 workers in the company’s supply chain network are expected to complete the truck driving program this year, Hatfield said.