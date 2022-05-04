WALT DISNEY STUDIOS IMPACTED LAS VEGAS CINEMACON

The studio provided previews and details of the slate of 2022 theatrical releases from Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios, including a first trailer for the AVATAR sequel

Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2022 took place yesterday at Caesars Palace, in the city of Las Vegas. Disney Theatrical Distribution Lead Tony Chambers, along with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and producer of AVATAR Jon Landau, unveiled the 2022 theatrical release slate, giving Convention attendees a sneak peek exclusive to titles from Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios and 20th Century Studios.

From 20th Century Studios:

The preview included a preview of the three upcoming releases from 20th Century Studios: BOB’S BURGERS – THE MOVIE; the first sequel to James Cameron’s sci-fi action adventure: AVATAR, the highest-grossing film of all time; and the new David O. Russell film (American Scandal, Silver Linings Playbook), AMSTERDAM, which will be released in theaters on November 3. CinemaCon attendees were invited to preview the film: an epic romantic crime story about three close friends who find themselves caught up in the middle of one of the most scandalous secret plots in American history. Based on fictional facts AMSTERDAM stars Oscar® winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar® nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers , Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Oscar® winner Rami Malek and two-time Oscar® winner Robert De Niro. Written and directed by five-time Academy Award® nominee David O. Russell, the film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson as executive producers.

The title of the sequel AVATARwhich will be released in theaters on December 15 will be AVATAR: THE WATER PATH. Set more than a decade after the events that took place in the first film, AVATAR: THE WATER PATH tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the danger that follows them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they overcome. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet. . To whet the appetite of viewers, the studio will re-release the first film of AVATAR in theaters in September.

The trailer of AVATAR: THE WATER PATH which was shown in 3D for the first time today and was received with great enthusiasm by the audience at CinemaCon, will be released exclusively in theaters with the Marvel Studios film DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS next May 4. Also, Zoe Saldana, who stars in both AVATAR: THE WATER PATH What AMSTERDAMwill receive the Big Screen Achievement Awards CinemaCon “Star of the Year” award on Thursday, April 28.

From Marvel Studios:

Marvel Studios took CinemaCon audiences on a dizzying journey through the Multiverse with a sneak peek of the film DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, which opens in theaters on May 5, with a preview in Latin America on May 4. With the film, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) opens the doors of the Multiverse and expands its limits more than ever. Fans will journey into the unknown as Doctor Strange, who, with the help of new and familiar mystical allies, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is in charge of Michael Waldron.

From Pixar Animation Studios:

CinemaCon attendees got a sneak peek at the upcoming Disney and Pixar theatrical release, LIGHTYEARwhich premieres in theaters in Latin America on June 16. LIGHTYEAR from Disney and Pixar, a fun-filled adventure that tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. LIGHTYEAR features the legendary Space Guardian on an intergalactic adventure after an incident in which he is marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth along with his commander and crew. Buzz, try to find your way back home through space and time. He is joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot cat, Sox. The mission is threatened by the arrival of Zurg and his army of ruthless robots.

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as renowned space ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne, and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to members of the Junior Zap Patrol: Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively; and James Brolin voices the enigmatic Zurg. The vocal cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as IVAN on-board computer, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside; Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz; and Keira Hairston as young Izzy. The film is directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of FINDING DORY), produced by Galyn Susman (TOY STORY THAT TIME FORGOT), and features the soundtrack by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (Batman, UP: A HEIGHT ADVENTURE). Information: Disney

