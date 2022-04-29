Entertainment

Walt Disney Studios was the great protagonist of the Las Vegas CinemaCon

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 18 2 minutes read

The presentation of Walt Disney Studios in CinemaCon 2022which he had at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, was a real success.

Here, the film distribution leader of Disney, Tony Chamberswith him Marvel Studios President Kevin Feigeand the producer of “Avatar” Jon LandauThey released the list of 2022 film releasesoffering convention attendees an exclusive preview of the titles of Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios Y 20th Century Studios.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Strasbourg – PSG: at what time and on which channel to watch the match live?

2 mins ago

What is the most popular series on Disney + Spain today

11 mins ago

Ariana Grande is again accused of plagiarism and you will prove the artist right this time

13 mins ago

Why did Robert Pattinson make so little money starring in ‘The Batman’? – Movie News

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button