Walt Disney Studios was the great protagonist of the Las Vegas CinemaCon

The presentation of Walt Disney Studios in CinemaCon 2022which he had at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, was a real success.

Here, the film distribution leader of Disney, Tony Chamberswith him Marvel Studios President Kevin Feigeand the producer of “Avatar” Jon LandauThey released the list of 2022 film releasesoffering convention attendees an exclusive preview of the titles of Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios Y 20th Century Studios.

20th Century Studios

The preview included a preview of the three upcoming releases: “Bob’s Burger – The Movie”, the long-awaited sequel to “Avatar” and the new movie David O. Russell, “Amsterdam”which had a very good impression among those who saw part of it during the event.

The new film from this brilliant director tells the epic story of a romantic crime about three close friends who find themselves caught up in the middle of one of the most scandalous secret plots in American history. starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek Y Robert DeNirois one of the firm candidates for the oscars 2023Although it hasn’t even been released yet.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios took CinemaCon audiences on a dizzying journey through the Multiverse with a sneak peek of the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”which premieres in theaters on May 5th, with preview in Latin America on May 4. With the movie, Marvel Cinematic Universe open the doors of the Multiverse and expand its limits more than ever. Fans will journey into the unknown as Doctor Strange, who, with the help of new and familiar mystical allies, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Pixar Animation Studios

CinemaCon attendees were able to preview the upcoming theatrical release of Disney Y Pixar, “Lightyear”which premieres in theaters Latin America on June 16.

“Lightyear” from Disney and Pixar, is a fun-filled adventure that tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of in english de Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. The film features the legendary Space Guardian on an intergalactic adventure after an incident in which he is marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth along with his commander and crew. Buzz, try to find your way back home through space and time. He is joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot cat, Sox. The mission is threatened by the arrival of Zurg and his army of ruthless robots.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!