Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscope for today, Friday, April 22

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Now you need to look for something that stimulates you, that fuels the flame of your imagination so that you can give your best in everything. You have many things pending, both at work and at home. Master fatigue before it masters you. Your solution is to break the routine. Lucky numbers: 22, 12, 6.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Finish any unfinished project as they could leave you with good profits. Do not leave anything half done or you will incur higher expenses. Pay attention to your finances and take the opportunity to update your files, examine your budget and see how you can save. Lucky numbers: 36, 44, 26.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You could be going through difficult times, but nothing brings you down. You possess a spiritual strength that many envy. Your natural intelligence guides you to get out of any situation, however difficult it may be. You are one of those who find the positive side of everything. Lucky numbers: 37, 14, 9.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Do not doubt what you are capable of. Don’t let indecision take over your mind. The security you are looking for arrives. Saturate yourself with positive thoughts. In you is all the power in the world to succeed since you are an intelligent being, you are God’s creation. Lucky numbers: 20, 50, 30.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will enjoy the occurrences of your partner. If the person who is with you listens to you, everything will go better, since you will be a good luck charm. You shine with your own light. Take the opportunity to organize or carry out social events, since you will radiate a special magic to make everyone have fun. Lucky numbers: 8, 15, 3.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Dare to be happy, you deserve it, Virgo. They allow others to admire and love you. Insecurity and shyness will now be responsible for your failures in love. Approach that person that interests you so much and express your feelings without fear. Lucky numbers: 35, 9, 17.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You will have the ability to direct and command. Conflicts with a person very close to you will create serious problems within your family circle today. Analyze this situation carefully so that you can resolve it intelligently and for the benefit of all. Lucky numbers: 5, 10, 8.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Enjoy the warmth of your home with your loved ones. Discussions about politics or religion should be completely eliminated. You will be taking care of yourself exaggeratedly not to make mistakes. Do not put so much pressure on yourself as it does not suit you, especially for your mental health. Lucky numbers: 11, 3, 44.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Today will be calm, no matter what you are doing. It will be up to you to put a little action on it so that the hours go by quickly and you can enjoy your free time. The night hours will be romantic and fun. Your love life is stimulated. Lucky numbers: 7, 42, 11.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

It is time to organize your thoughts and define your goals. You will be able to work with your family without being affected or manipulated. Focus on finding answers about why your actions. Seek to develop yourself in what you really want and that causes you personal satisfaction. Lucky numbers: 21, 42, 19.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Money will not be problems now in your life, rather a reason for celebration. In matters of love all efforts will be useless today. What you want will require a lot of patience on your part. Rest, relax, take a short vacation from everything and everyone. Lucky numbers: 18, 1, 4.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Any exchange of words will be very productive. You will resolve conflicts with your family and you will be given new opportunities to advance in your work. It is time to take an inventory of your life. It is imperative that you put your ideas in order and clarify your goals or expectations. Lucky numbers: 31, 50, 27.