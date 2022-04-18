Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscope for today, Monday, April 18

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Whatever has to do with home and family is exalted for you. Renovation projects in the home, which are shared, will bring some disagreements, but in the end if everyone does their part they will enjoy and learn to get along in harmony. Control your character, practice patience. Lucky numbers: 26, 17, 2.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The planetary energy will help you in everything that has to do with your romantic and intimate life. The life of a couple is wrapped in a veil of illusion, passion and romanticism. You will be looking to do something different, in the moment, new adventures, and maybe take a last minute short trip. Lucky numbers: 17, 25, 2.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Expect good things in your life. Even when everything around you is boring, your mind will be active. You will be willing to take some risks and prepare to fight until you achieve what you want. You will invent them to get ahead and you will be successful in what you set out to do. Lucky numbers: 11, 18, 25.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Relationships are favored. If you don’t have a partner, look around you and you will find the look of someone who is thinking of you. Your relationships with associates in business or profession are also strengthened. You will be very inspired and very creative. Use your talents wisely. Lucky numbers: 6, 9, 24.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will now pay close attention to your financial affairs. The planets fill you with inspiration to start new projects in your life that will increase your income. Good fortune shows its positive face and those who will help you get ahead will approach you. Lucky numbers: 29, 17, 10.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Now you will enjoy the company of your loved ones in a very special way. Differences and appearances are left behind to unite and give each other time, love and understanding. The present moment will be the most important. You will enjoy the here and now. You will overcome fear and shyness. Lucky numbers: 11, 17, 30.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Your mind lights up. You know how to orient yourself correctly and you dare to do what you never dared. It’s your time to shine, celebrate your virtues as well as your imperfections. Give free rein to your imagination and creativity. He lives grateful for everything positive that comes into your life. Lucky numbers: 20, 11, 7.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

What you do from now on will be very profitable and successful for you. This does not mean that everything will be easy. You will face obstacles with people of authority and it is important not to get carried away by your impulses in the moment. Learn to say no with a smile. Lucky numbers: 12, 4, 9.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

It is imperative that you take advantage of today to organize yourself or study the possible problematic issues that may arise. Catch up on everything that has been left behind. Concentrate on everything you do, do not let them distract you or take you out of what has already been stipulated for you. Lucky numbers: 32, 15, 7.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

This will be a very active day, of a lot of change and adjustments for you both personally and in what has to do with money and finances. You yourself will be surprised how you will solve things. Any change is for your benefit and well-being. Many support you and offer their help. Lucky numbers: 15, 3, 23.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your social world is heightened. This will make you very popular. New contacts bring you good opportunities to grow, both in your personal and professional life. Your dreams reveal solutions to many of your concerns, so you should pay close attention to them. Lucky numbers: 6, 5, 11.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Avoid letting yourself be dazzled by appearances. Wait, give yourself time to get to know that person who is of interest to you better. Do not commit quickly and offer yourself on a silver platter. Go building your life on firm foundations and not on dreams that fade easily. Lucky numbers: 12, 6, 9.