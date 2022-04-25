Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscope for today, Monday, April 25

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Open yourself to the wonders that the Universe has for you. Your ability to work and your attention to detail will make you a winner in everything you do now. In love, your period of loving and being loved arrived. Your heart catches fire and passion and you will bewitch many with your charms. Lucky numbers: 11, 20, 39.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Your professional boundaries expand. New information pushes you to new achievements in your field of work or profession. Your life changes and you will be prepared for everything. Loves of yesterday and loves of today will make you the happiest being in the world. You bury old tragedies and frustrations. Lucky numbers: 23, 36, 48.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Take care of your nerves and your constant need for changes and activities. Do less, but with better quality. Diets, massages, natural therapies, new regimens and positive affirmations will do wonders for you. If you put your mind to it and have discipline, you will look younger and healthier. Lucky numbers: 18, 33, 21.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Surprises come to you through gifts and money not earned by you. The magic of attraction will be with you as everything that is romance and creativity is exalted. Your sector of money and acquisitions is also strengthened. Anything that has to do with profits and investments looks attractive. Lucky numbers: 5, 8, 11.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will find love in the least expected place. What you waited for years now comes true. Develop your originality and inventiveness and you will impress very important people in your life. Someone reveals a secret to you that will free you from a feeling of guilt. Lucky numbers: 20, 29, 5.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Develop better vision so you can see what others don’t see. Create an aura of mystery that will further embellish your radiant personality. Today you will possess the magic of convincing and persuading even the most negative. Your voice and your word will be brilliant. Lucky numbers: 45, 4, 2.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

The different, the rare, illuminates your existence. You will feel inspired to invent, create and achieve the seemingly impossible. You reinvent a new life for yourself. Someone will leave a beautiful mark on your existence. Do exercises to beautify your body. You now open yourself to new friendships and new loves. Lucky numbers: 14, 20, 36.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Now you will be able to apply your experiences, talents, efficiency and intelligence to your life and all this will translate into great profits for you. Your financial security will be assured. Make yourself respected, but treat with infinite compassion those who do not have the same cosmic blessing as yours. Lucky numbers: 43, 29, 1.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will learn valuable lessons in managing your income. Communications, travel, sale and purchase are well aspected. If you are worried about paying a mortgage, you will ease your worry with extra money that will come to you unexpectedly. What you have learned in previous years will pay off. Lucky numbers: 8, 1, 23.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Your wealth of hidden passions explodes. What you suspect will be a reality. You will develop the ability to read secrets in the hearts of others. Pay special attention to your home and your family. Say goodbye with gratitude to what is gone from your life. Don’t cling to the past. Lucky numbers: 5,12, 16.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You come to a new state of consciousness. What destroyed you now will make you laugh like never before. Someone pays you back the borrowed money and what didn’t walk, now flies. Your dreams will come true. Your intuition and your extrasensory faculties will guide you now. Lucky numbers: 7, 9, 16.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Everything astral supports you to shine like never before, Pisces. The only enemy would be yourself if you refuse to evolve. It is time to be reborn to a new life. Make up your mind every day to be more loyal and dedicated to your family or loved ones and you will receive the same from them. Lucky numbers: 9, 30, 14.