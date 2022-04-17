Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscope for today, Sunday, April 17

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

The universe rolls over to bring a lot of order and stability to your personal life. If you are in love, this is the time to start taking things more seriously and love. The change you need arrives by the end of the year and you prepare for it in the next five months. Your affirmation today: “I am faithful to my principles and to everything I love”. Lucky numbers: 9, 59, 39.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

A reevaluation of everything lived begins. Evaluate your financial situation with your partner or partners, also your secret life, what is forbidden, what is sexual. You will have to make drastic decisions to improve on those subjects. If you want to change your life, you will have to make big personal changes. Your statement today: “I live in love with life and its blessings.” Lucky numbers: 3, 29, 11.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Avoid getting your hopes up with the first gesture of affection that the person who attracts you makes you. Join more normal, mentally healthy people. You become infected with positivism and learn to live life more relaxed. Avoid gossip, comments or intrigues. Making judgments, without knowing the truth, will cause you a lot of problems. Your affirmation today: “I am relaxed and in union with God”. Lucky numbers: 22, 19, 40.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your work demands attention from you, but at the same time, you make your job position more secure. This is your time to show how much you are worth. Mercury favors the one that you are more creative, talented when writing or drafting important documents, giving talks or conferences. Your statement today: “The power of God is in me.” Lucky numbers: 8, 53, 11.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You are more selective when choosing the company when you want to have fun. The adventures continue less frequently, but more intensely. The family grows. The time has come to share more with children or young people. Venus blesses you this day with friends who bring good vibes to you. Your affirmation today: “I always enjoy love”. Lucky numbers: 6, 45, 18.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

You begin to enjoy your intimate life, your body, pleasure. Your self-confidence grows. Negative or pessimistic thoughts disappear from your mind. Moving, changing jobs, is glimpsed in your future. From today, everything will be more beautiful, more beautiful and prosperous for you. Forgive cheating. Your statement today: “I have control over my emotions.” Lucky numbers: 45, 44, 11.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Good time to finalize a relationship or business. You are inclined to study, to develop professionally. Your ambition grows. Pending issues or requests require more attention to be successful. If you are single, you are conquered by whoever gives you more intellectual compatibility. Your affirmation today: “I am prepared to succeed”. Lucky numbers: 7, 39, 19.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You demand perfection, responsibility and punctuality in everything. Your health becomes very important during the rest of the month. Now you feel more agile, willing to exercise and full of energy to work. Venus inclines you to be more romantic, seductive and creative when it comes to love. Your statement today: “I live in complete peace and well-being.” Lucky numbers: 8, 51, 23.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Every unpleasant situation is under control. Possible delays, obstacles, but everything that seems to be a problem will be a learning or experience that will benefit you in the long term. Children will give you great surprises. Life is a game, enjoy it. Your statement today: “Every day I have the opportunity to be better.” Lucky numbers: 42, 19, 22.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You have the green light to move or make a job change. If you are thinking of buying another property, this is the time. Everything that is to make changes, remodel, redecorate, is brilliant for you. Go forward without looking back. Your statement today: “Everything I do is successful.” Lucky numbers: 11,13, 44.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your talents stand out and you enjoy sharing them with those who want to learn from you. In love, your partner admires your work and the new attitude towards life that you are leading. A being as controversial as you is going to manifest itself in its maximum expression starting today. Your affirmation today: “I feel at peace and full of love.” Lucky numbers: 41, 29, 40.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You choose what makes you happy, what you like to do. Your peace and health are a priority. Your mind and heart will be dedicated to producing. You start planning trips, projects and new ideas that will lead you to prosperity. Your body demands special care. Your affirmation today: “I am in good health and every day I feel better.” Lucky numbers: 13, 50, 37.