Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscope for today, Tuesday, April 19

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Now you will like to celebrate everything and this will lead you to spend more than usual for you. Good time to carry out some necessary purchases, but always taking advantage of the specials so you can do the best with your money. Control your impulsiveness. Lucky numbers: 15, 3, 10.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Congratulations, the Sun enters your sign today, saturating you with charm, power and attraction. You stand out now like never before. This is a good period to put an end to many things in your life that are already obsolete, and prepare for the new that is coming, with a positive attitude. Lucky numbers: 18, 2, 51.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

A very spiritual period begins for you now that the Sun is located in your 12th house. You will give more importance to what really has meaning in your life. The Sun illuminates your soul, your heart, your spirit. You will look for quality, not quantity, both materially and sentimentally. Lucky numbers: 37, 4, 12.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You will be in high demand thanks to the powerful energy of the Sun. You will have no problem attracting attention as your festive spirit is heightened like never before. Few, but excellent friends will make you feel appreciated and valued. The money doubles and unexpected profits will surprise you. Lucky numbers: 8, 14, 20.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Take advantage of solar energy and put into action those projects that you have in mind to carry out. You can now count on the help of friends and family, as well as a partner, boss or co-worker. It is a good time to socialize and cooperate with others. Lucky numbers: 46, 3, 29.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

The energy of the Sun drives you to travel, to explore new places, to meet new people, to learn and to study. Push yourself with all your energy and dare to venture into what you have never tried before. What has to do with the law will capture your attention in a special way. Lucky numbers: 36, 2, 17.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

The emotional in you is activated. You seek to be closer to your loved ones, as well as to communicate with them on a feeling level. The energy of the Sun stirs up that in your life that you have not yet resolved so that you face your insecurities and make way for a self-confident being. Lucky numbers: 21, 50, 13.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

An excellent period to share and tie sentimental ties, now that the Sun enters your seventh house. If you are married, take advantage of this solar energy to closely examine your relationship and see where you can improve it. Every social activity promises to be successful if you join forces. Lucky numbers: 16, 9, 33.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will work hard but you will also enjoy the fruit of your efforts. The Sun enters your sixth house today so you will be in the position to re-examine the existing problems in your life and put an end to them. Their energy will fill you with inspiration, leading you to make plans for social events. Lucky numbers: 47, 18, 31.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You will be happy, confident and free to express yourself and be yourself. You will want to do what you like to have a great time. Children, young and energetic people will surround you and will love to share their antics with you. Outdoor games or activities will be fun. Lucky numbers: 22, 1, 4.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Family togetherness is emphasized for you. The Sun pours its powerful energy into your home, your intimate and personal life. Meditating, getting in touch with your inner self will be activities that will lead you to get to know yourself better and be at peace with yourself. Nothing can take you out of your center. Lucky numbers: 33, 26, 5.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Your social life is activated now that the Sun enters your house of communication. The energy of the Sun will make these days very special for you. Your life will be somewhat accelerated, but you will have plenty of energy to have fun and fulfill your work and family obligations. Lucky numbers: 9, 11, 28.