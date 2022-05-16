Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Monday, May 16

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Under the energy of this Full Moon, any change that occurs in your professional life will greatly influence your family. What you expected will not happen at the moment, but later, in the long term, you will realize that it was the best for you. Look for new ways to improve and be more efficient in what you do. Lucky numbers: 23, 39, 41.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The powerful energy of the Full Moon will put you in the position to expand your mind through reading or shared knowledge. Your activities will lead you to strengthen your emotional world. Your intuition will tell you the best direction to follow and you will make decisions that will lead you to success. Lucky numbers: 11, 9, 50.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

This full Moon exalts your desire to renew, decorate or change your environment. The improvements you make to your home will be very positive for your emotional stability. Balance your interests. Don’t forget to please, but also be pleased. Don’t give up on your health care. Lucky numbers: 5, 33, 12.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your emotions are exalted or intensified under this Full Moon. Family obligations, work and the demands of those who need you can weaken your physical energy. It is important that you take time for yourself and dedicate yourself to restoring your energy through mental and physical rest. Lucky numbers: 2, 50, 18.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Lunar energy drives you to implement new and innovative ideas to improve your personal and professional life. Your creativity is exalted and this will help you better accept the changes and adjustments you are facing right now. Weak spots in your health are brought to light to be corrected. Lucky numbers: 1, 17, 3.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Stand firm in what has already been decided for you, because they may not have taken your words seriously. Those who cannot understand your reasons will thank you later. This full Moon could bring with it tension, but you will be able to overcome any obstacle that comes your way. Lucky numbers: 8, 9, 11.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

The Full Moon makes your attributes and charms stand out. However, do not abuse your good energies and take frequent breaks so that you can look relaxed. The emotional, many times, is reflected in our physical. Watch out for little accidents. Lucky numbers: 14, 38, 26.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Take care of your emotional side under this Full Moon. Relationships with people outside your family circle can bring you tension or worry. This is not the time to make drastic decisions in the face of any problem that may arise now. Let the waters return to their level. Lucky numbers: 4, 28, 6.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

This full Moon encourages you to go in search of what really makes you happy. You have matured in many aspects of your life and now you have new incentives and new ways of looking at life. The lived experiences have enriched you. Now a new being is born and many will be surprised to meet you. Lucky numbers: 8, 15, 23.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Your good humor and social charm are exalted under the energy of this Full Moon. Collaboration or group effort will be your best weapon to get what you want right now. Imposing your ideas, at the moment will bring conflicts and a lot of resistance from other people. Lucky numbers: 7, 23, 40.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your image, your personality and your way of looking at the outside world begin to transform under the rays of this full Moon. You mature before the reality that you have to face and you grow in wisdom. You get stronger when you know what you really have to do to be happy. Lucky numbers: 15, 7, 34.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

This Full Moon encourages you to emphasize your family interests and find the weak points to restore the financial and emotional security of your home. The agreements that are carried out will be for the benefit of all. Trust your wise intuition. Lucky numbers: 13, 25, 10.