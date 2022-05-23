Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Monday, May 23

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Relax, Aries, as you will be more likely to worry than usual. Try to face those new problems that may arise with a more positive attitude. Get in touch with your beings of light through prayer. Speak to them in faith and they will answer you. Lucky numbers: 1, 10, 35.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You have overcome your hatred and come out of negative feelings, which will make you regain balance in your life. You free yourself from old karmas for having acted with generosity and affection towards others. By acting with a good heart, you have made others respect and admire you. Lucky numbers: 12, 6, 23.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Do not feel sorry for those who have sought what happens to them. Eliminate from your world everything that affects or invalidates you. Be more selective in everything you decide. Get involved in hobbies like writing, playing a musical instrument, dancing, or singing. You are required to express yourself. lucky numbers; 6, 10, 43.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your career or profession takes on new life as you will inject a good dose of positive energy into everything you do. You will now venture into the untested, the unknown, the new. Every challenge will attract you like never before. Money will flow without any problem in your life. Lucky numbers: 20, 8, 15.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will not fear changes now and you will dare to take the first step, in a project that many describe as daring or risky. You make your voice heard, your rights, your opinion. You free yourself from family pressures and responsibilities that do not belong to you and useless sacrifices. Lucky numbers: 4, 33, 9.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Keep sending blessings to those who betrayed you and you will see that love will work miracles. Accept the change because in the change is what suits you. You get up from your failures and rise up like never before. Both financially and professionally, you look brilliant. Lucky numbers: 4, 2, 16.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

The stars guide you to professional and material stability. You have never been better oriented than now to live your life your way. Your tendency to delude yourself has led you to great frustrations in love, but now you are more aware of your actions and much more in tune with reality. Lucky numbers: 22, 18, 51.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Take advantage of those streaks of good luck that are coming to you to ensure the present and the future. Get off the cloud you are in and put your feet firmly on the ground. It is time to save, since money that comes into your life, money that easily vanishes. lucky numbers. 31, 29, 41.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Continue to fight and be sure of yourself in everything related to work. A short trip or change appears in your life to unite family ties. In love you find yourself more attractive than ever. Unions, marriage or romances knock on the doors of your heart and could happen soon. Lucky numbers: 15, 41, 49.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

After suffering in love, have good friends, but do not give your heart for the moment. Do a deep study of your partner before committing. The married will face realities that they previously refused to accept and that are necessary for their personal growth. Lucky numbers: 19, 5, 36.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Take care of your appearance and your personal world. Think carefully about your actions since what you start now will bind you for a long time. Meditate each step to take. The storms and trials are over, but you still have a long way to go in life. It’s time to shine, to let them admire you. Lucky numbers: 16, 40, 13.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You will make your romantic life clear and you will formalize unions. If you are already happy in the union you have, you will have a second and very romantic honeymoon. Make contact with your inner self and you will dare everything in life. You will get out of every habit that you know harms you and delays you. Lucky numbers: 36, 15, 47.