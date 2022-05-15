Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Sunday, May 15

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

The full Moon bathes you in positive energy. Ideal time to fill you with good vibes. Visit the beach, river or any body of water. The important thing is to connect with the universe. A short trip is announced for you. In love you feel comfortable, but you want even more attention. Your affirmation today: “I vibrate in total harmony with the Universe”. Lucky numbers: 8, 39, 18.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The full Moon is in your mansion of love, unions and associations. Patience and lots of love with your partner or person of interest. His mood swings confuse you. Avoid taking any actions or words of others personally. Everyone has their own peculiar way of letting go. Your affirmation today: “Nothing affects me. I live in complete peace, love and abundance.” Lucky numbers: 19, 37, 28.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

The full moon alters the atmosphere in your family nucleus, especially with the mother figure. It is necessary to remain calm and that it is you who controls any problem or clarifies misunderstandings. In love you are strong and do not let yourself be used by anyone. Your statement today: “I stay away from everything that is toxic to me.” Lucky numbers: 18, 34, 27.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

The Moon in the water element further alters your emotions, your deepest desires. Avoid feeding your pain for those who are not present now. This Sunday, clean your environment of everything you no longer use. Move the energy of your home, rearrange furniture. Your statement today: “I free myself from what I don’t need in order to receive what I do need.” Lucky numbers: 20, 37, 17.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

This Sunday the impulse to buy is sharpened, spending money on what you do not need. Just do it. You deserve it for how hard you have worked to achieve what you have so far. The moon inclines you to indulge your tastes. In love be detailed and give him something too. Your statement today: “Everything I give from my heart multiplies in blessings.” Lucky numbers: 18, 34, 14.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

This full moon is ideal to do a magic or ritual for everyone, especially for you, Virgo. Your psyche awakens, your mystical and spiritual side. Clean your aura, your house and bless it so that you never lack peace, health and prosperity. Your affirmation today: “I receive only blessings and for that I am grateful.” Lucky numbers: 20, 37, 16.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

The full Moon is subtle and benign with you. During the day and at night enjoy listening to nature or your favorite music. Sing, dance, express your art or talents. Get inspired by what you really like to do. News comes from brothers or relatives abroad. Your affirmation today: “I decide to be happy”. Lucky numbers: 11, 38, 46.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The moon is in your sign today. It’s almost full moon and you start to feel its effects. You are very emotional, sensitive, mysterious and passionate. Your psychic abilities are highlighted. That witch or witch that lives in you inclines you to celebrate rites, spells and magic to attract love, money and health. Your statement today: “I can achieve everything I want.” Lucky numbers: 7, 39, 11, 10.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

This moon full of mystery and enchantment ignites the fire and passion in you. Everything forbidden attracts you, tempts your mind and heart. You want to break chains that limit you from being happy. You abandon vices, addictions, toxic habits with the sole purpose of freeing yourself from everything that makes you bad. Your statement today: “I am responsible for seeking my good and happiness.” Lucky numbers: 30, 26, 43, 11.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You seek the company of friends who inject new emotions into your life. You need to learn from others the key that leads them to enjoy stable, happy relationships with a future. Give up sacrificing yourself for those who use and manipulate you. This full moon is ideal to give yourself a purification bath. Your statement today: “I open myself to being happy and living in peace.” Lucky numbers: 20, 6, 18, 13.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Aquarians must be very tender with the loved one. The moon alters emotions. Any sensitive matter must be discussed next week if you want to succeed in your purpose. Putting more worry or problems on their shoulders will backfire on you. Your affirmation today: “Thank you, I love you”. Lucky numbers: 29, 45, 13.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

This Sunday you must rest and take care of yourself. Day to beautify yourself or do what you never have time to do. It’s time to please yourself and stop pleasing others. Love demands great tests of loyalty and commitment. Take care of your health, especially your skin and bones. Your affirmation today: “I declare total harmony in my life.” Lucky numbers: 26, 36, 38. Sacred word: Talent.