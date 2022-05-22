Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Sunday, May 22

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Opportunities to multiply your earnings, find the job you are looking for, buy or sell a property, come to you thanks to Mercury. The paths are opened for you to achieve your financial stability. Significantly improves communication with the person who owns your heart. Your affirmation today: “I appreciate every blessing that comes to me.” Lucky numbers: 8, 45, 33.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Mercury has a very positive influence on you from today. You communicate very effectively. You seduce, you conquer, you convince with your words. Excellent time to travel, study, socialize with new people. Learn to listen carefully and you will make better decisions. Your statement today: “I am committed to happiness.” Lucky numbers: 6, 44, 10.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You are very intuitive and psychic. Mercury further highlights this trend. You receive messages from your light beings in dreams such as through symbols, the repetition of a particular number or word. You must be aware of everything that happens around you. Your statement today: “Nothing will ever be the same again. Now it will be better.” Lucky numbers: 8, 45, 11.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your social life is activated. Mercury encourages you to share moments, conversations, trips and new adventures with your social group. The time to make better connections has arrived. Make yourself known among people with your same interests. Your affirmation today: “I open myself to love, abundance and happiness”. Lucky numbers: 44, 59, 41.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Excellent time to launch yourself towards professional success. Mercury inclines you to want to excel in your work or study sector. You have the gift of the word. Every conference, call, proposal you make will be successful. A trip for work matters makes you shine even more. Your statement today: “I believe in myself.” Lucky numbers: 39, 33, 44.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

To travel, to enjoy new adventures, Virgo. God’s time is special, trust that everything comes at the right time for you. Try to develop patience and flow. Wanting to control or dominate a situation only brings negativity into your life. Have fun and let others have fun in their own way. Your statement today: “I live today and now.” Lucky numbers: 26, 40, 6.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Mercury highlights your intuition. You know how to influence others and get the answers you seek. Your passion speaks, your body expresses the desire and physical attraction you feel for your special person. Pay attention to everything you dream because it hides a message for you. Your statement today: “I decide to be happy and I give up suffering.” Lucky numbers: 26, 49, 16.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Your astrological house of unions and associations is filled with good vibes thanks to Mercury. You can negotiate, talk and reach agreements on all matters that provide justice, equilibrium and balance in your business relationship as sentimental. A trip as a couple or for work looks successful. Your statement today: “I accept people as they are.” Lucky numbers: 4, 27, 17.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Week to catch up on your physical health or successfully continue a treatment. The planetary energy inclines you to overcome vices, addictions, lose weight, see yourself and look good. Without health we cannot enjoy love, money and other pleasures. Take care, Sagittarius. Your affirmation today: “I have peace, love, health, prosperity and I live in total abundance.” Lucky numbers: 40, 5, 28.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Mercury gives you the facility to flirt, bewitch and conquer your person of interest. Your whole body speaks and expresses what you want. You have fun like a child. You feel playful and very creative. Take advantage of this beautiful energy to overcome wounds of the heart. Your affirmation today: “I am committed to taking care of my body and looking good.” Lucky numbers: 5, 28, 18.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your home and family are themes that continue to be very strong this month. Mercury inclines you to share even more with children, parents and siblings. Many make or plan trips with their loved ones. You feed on the love you receive as the love you give them makes you very happy. Your statement today: “Every day I have the opportunity to be better.” Lucky numbers: 2, 16, 37.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Learning, improving or perfecting yourself in a subject attracts a lot of attention. Mercury offers you opportunities so that all legal procedures, requests, are accepted and with excellent results. A relative approaches you with a proposal that you should consider. Your affirmation today: “I am a unique, special and blessed being”. Lucky numbers: 39, 55, 28.