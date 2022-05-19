Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Thursday, May 19

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Today is a day to celebrate as you will have pleasant surprises. Your friends say present to connect you to influential people who will serve as a bridge to opportunities to improve your economy. Your worries are relieved while your confidence is restored and strengthened. Lucky numbers: 1, 20, 12.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Family matters occupy your mind and your time. A woman in your family circle can bring the solution to existing problems or cause more conflict. Your emotional stability and your maturity will be the key to resolving any misunderstanding and emerging victorious from any argument. Lucky numbers: 10, 1, 14.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Ideal time to express to others what they mean in your life. The planetary energy combines to make your words very pleasant and full of tenderness. You also put your grain of sand, adding emotion and a lot of feeling to everything you communicate. Lucky numbers: 2, 11, 9.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

It is important for you now to watch out for emotional outbursts, especially when you are with your partner. Power struggles do not leave good results. Your health depends greatly at this time on your emotional state. You know what suits you. Rest and have fun. Lucky numbers: 12, 6, 28.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Your life takes a new direction. Everything that happens to you is what suits you and for now you just have to worry about staying healthy so you can do what you have in mind to do. The changes that have arisen around you have benefited you in many ways. Lucky numbers: 18, 36, 44.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

A friendship or a romance will go through a test that will make you see clearly if it really is a solid relationship or just an illusion. You will learn more about your emotions and be honest with yourself. What starts now will be on very solid foundations so it will last a long time. Lucky numbers: 30, 7, 29.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Your way of saying things will enlighten the minds of many. Open your mind to new concepts in relation to your work or profession. Those who collaborate with you have good ideas, listen to what they have to say. In love you get opportunities to find your soul mate. Lucky numbers: 6, 20, 32.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Today you will feel the desire to communicate with your spiritual world. Your privacy is very important to you and you should not compromise it for anything in the world. Do not let others impose their wishes without first taking yours into account. Changing the environment will refresh your body and soul. Lucky numbers: 20, 42, 8.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will be motivated to buy items that give you emotional satisfaction. Comfort in your home will be very important. Last minute trips are well looked after, enjoy them. The art, music and entertainment world will attract your attention. Lucky numbers: 7, 43, 5.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You will intensely enjoy everything you do, especially your days off. You cannot complain about all the good things that have come into your life. What seems a bit confusing to you will become a blessing. You will know how to make the right decisions and you will like to launch new plans. Lucky numbers: 44, 6, 17.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Someone close to you needs your unconditional support. Do not add fuel to the fire with your capricious demands or the war in your relationships will continue. Your partner or your friend will benefit from your help. Highlight the beauty that is in you, deep down you only want the best for those you love. Lucky numbers: 27, 7, 13.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

It’s time to wait for your seeds to germinate. Your efforts and sacrifices have been many and now it’s your turn to sit down and wait for the well-deserved reward. You well know that you deserve a good vacation. Get out of the routine, do something different and fun. Manifest your creativity. Lucky numbers: 15, 7, 49.