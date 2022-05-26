Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Thursday, May 26

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You find love in the park, the gym, dance classes, in short, where you can exercise some kind of physical activity. Your social circle expands, but this time ingenious and different people enter it, who will bring many positive things to your life. Lucky numbers: 16, 25, 9.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

It is time for renewal, progress and new life. You have to put your ambitions and dreams ahead so that you can make them come true. Make a count of everything you sacrificed for useless things, what you gave and what you received. Keep what counts from those experiences. Lucky numbers: 19, 3, 30.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

There is a lot of cosmic energy working in your favor. Period to grow, improve and evolve towards a more productive life. Your partner will show you his love by pleasing you, as well as enjoy every new adventure with you. You have a life ahead of you, take advantage of it. Lucky numbers: 18, 3, 9.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Among your friends or groups to which you belong there will be a reorganization or confrontation of realities that will bring to light hidden problems that need to be resolved as soon as possible. The truth is revealed before you and you will now know who is who. You cleanse your soul and your environment. Lucky numbers: 10, 7, 5.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You will put an end to unpleasant chapters of your life. It’s time to relax. Indulge yourself doing something that you really like, that fills you with personal satisfaction. Explore deep themes such as past lives, the afterlife, the spiritual, and consider personal transformation. Lucky numbers: 20, 5, 49.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

The changes and emotional explosions on your part have put a strain on your family circle. Accept that others do not share your ideas. If you find it difficult to convince them, go find others who support you, but do not walk away from those who do not agree with you. Promote peace. Lucky numbers: 4, 18, 7.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Everything related to buying and selling, as well as legal matters, is very well aspected. It is always recommended to read the small print before signing. Now you can do things your way if you add a touch of patience to everything. It is time to start new projects. Lucky numbers: 20, 2, 15.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The economy improves greatly. Do not be discouraged if what you expect did not happen. Beneficial things are coming for you. Your determination towards what you want is very important for you to successfully reach the goal you have set for yourself. You will surely get the credit you deserve. Lucky numbers: 41, 29, 50.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You regain your emotional balance and consequently your health improves. You now have a clear idea of ​​the things that make you truly happy. A good friend will bring different and innovative ideas to your life that will inspire you to start a new project in your life. Lucky numbers: 7, 14, 21.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The spiritual will serve as medicine to calm your concerns. Become your best friend and take care of yourself, pamper yourself and love yourself a lot. It is time to slow down, slow down and slow down the rush that has been reigning in your life. Take a moment to meditate and relax. Lucky numbers: 10, 13, 22.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You will express your feelings without reservation. Avoid at all costs getting involved in discussions or arguments on controversial topics such as politics and religion. Channel your energies into starting a new project or starting the one you left for later. Lucky numbers: 8, 32, 1.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Your sexuality intensifies, so you will share moments of great passion with your partner. If you need something, you can now count on the help not only of your family and friends, but also of your connections in your social circle. Your intuition will bring light to your decisions and your successes will be greater. Lucky numbers: 49, 4, 19.