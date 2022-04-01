Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Friday, April 1

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

A love disappointment will open the doors to new opportunities in love. What affects you or does not suit you moves away from your life. Go in search of your soulmate. Eliminate shyness so that you can unleash, under the New Moon, all that passion that you carry within you. Lucky numbers: 17, 6, 43.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You are in the middle of a problem that you have created for yourself. Patience becomes your best ally again. Courageously face whatever it is because if you act intelligently and without haste you will be able to solve the impossible without it affecting or destroying you. Lucky numbers: 4, 11, 9.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

It’s time to balance your mind with your heart. A little bit of one and a little bit of the other are the perfect mix for success. Your social circle expands and new and excellent friendships come into your life. Follow to the letter the advice offered by that person you trust. Lucky numbers: 39, 26, 7.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Little by little you have been achieving what you want so much, Cancer. A new home, business or company materializes for you. Everything changes, everything transforms and everything suits you in your professional and spiritual evolution. You will live a very nice experience with someone very special. Lucky numbers: 8, 23, 19.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Optimism, good humor and companionship that characterizes you so much predominate in your life. Rewards come to you for your patience with a hard-to-please family member. Thanks to you, the miracle that many expect will be achieved. Your ability to solve problems is exalted. Lucky numbers: 12, 5, 31.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

The problems that other people may have will not affect you. You will receive wise advice that will be very useful when making decisions. You will have the power to turn sorrows into joys. Your positivism and your good humor will now be in style. Lucky numbers: 41, 25, 15.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

What you least imagine is now about to happen. The surprise in your life will be a reason for joy and good luck. That person who had ignored you for so long now will not be able to live without you. Your life is going through great changes and luck in love will now be in your favor. Lucky numbers: 1, 50, 3.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Do not throw into oblivion what you well know is for the benefit of your health. Put more interest in achieving your goals. Stay true to your promises and take more care of yourself. Wrap yourself in an exercise plan, pamper yourself, renew your wardrobe, catch up on current fashion. Lucky numbers: 39, 6, 33.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Do not accumulate what is of no use to you. Someone will be able to take advantage of what you no longer need and you could take advantage of what others do not appreciate. Fall passionately in love with life and you will have nothing to regret. Enjoy each thing in its present moment. Lucky numbers: 2, 10, 18.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You triumph over those people who in the past made fun of you. Your work will be recognized by those who know. You will advance in the professional field. Your moment of greatest achievements has come. A flame of Divine Light guides your thoughts towards success. Lucky numbers: 7, 11, 20.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

At your side is a person who loves you and who is waiting for you to respond. Put wings on love so you can get closer to the person you love. Don’t keep looking for excuses not to do what you should. It is time to make a very important decision. Lucky numbers: 32, 10, 8.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

It is time to stabilize yourself since uncertainty could be your worst enemy. Locate yourself in the present moment, in the reality that you have in front of you and begin to shape your life. Carry out your plans. No matter what decisions you make, good or bad, they will serve as experience. Lucky numbers: 5, 18, 44.