Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Friday, April 8

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will be somewhat reserved when it comes to expressing your feelings. You are afraid of being rejected and this means that you cannot be as frank as you would like to be right now. You will be inclined to help others selflessly. Separate time and share more with your family. Lucky numbers: 10, 17, 46.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

What seemed like the end of the world for you, now begins to change and fades little by little. You recover from problems that seemed impossible to overcome. Everything will seem clearer to you and your personal or spiritual peace will be strengthened. Love gains strength if you already have a partner. Lucky numbers: 5, 27, 4.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Your maturity and the courage to face difficult situations regarding your financial status will lead you to solve many of your money worries. Do not hesitate, believe in yourself and you will see that the difficulties or problems, both family and financial, will be successfully overcome. Lucky numbers: 25, 9, 49.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You will feel in control of your possessions or values. If you are positive, you will see solutions and if you are negative, you will face complications. In any case, there are good aspects to solve what worries you most at the moment. Call on your angels to fill you with light. Lucky numbers: 24, 16, 7.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You are forced to concentrate on what you are doing. Your impatience to reach your destination and wait for others makes you a bit restless. The relationship with siblings and neighbors is exalted. On the side of your profession and work you will enjoy economic benefits and financial security. Lucky numbers: 8, 3, 25.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

It’s time to do what you like best, to travel and enjoy the good things in life. Singles will have the opportunity to meet people who will make a strong impression on their lives. The stars illuminate you and make your life smoother and more bearable. Lucky numbers: 22, 8, 15.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Find new ways to maintain good health, among these you could experiment with music therapy, yoga and deep relaxation. The camaraderie and cooperation between your co-workers or with partners is strengthened. A beautiful and close friendship is likely to begin. Lucky numbers: 20, 3, 11.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You will be full of inspiration today. Excellent time to write and express your creativity and talent. Visits to mystical and highly spiritual places bring peace and harmony to your life. Some will become involved in the purchase of luxury items, which will lead them to spend more than they can or should. Lucky numbers: 28, 13, 37.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will choose very carefully who enters your kingdom of friends. You will be frank and extremely sincere when expressing your opinions, sprinkle them with a little love. Your personal attractiveness will be irresistible, which will lead you to enjoy the company of someone special more. Lucky numbers: 1, 49, 20.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The storm of uncertainty in your life has already passed and you find yourself rebuilding your life. Your positive and cheerful mind visualizes a bright future full of new hopes. Good communication with people abroad is emphasized, as well as travel to exotic places. Lucky numbers: 4, 51, 2.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

New changes are coming in your life. They can all be positive if you receive them with an open mind and willing to integrate them into your daily life. Someone very close to you offers you their help. Deep and spiritual feelings awaken in you and you will want to share them with your loved one. Lucky numbers: 7, 10, 9.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The energy is with you so that you can undertake any project that you propose. You will make very good decisions since your ideas and creativity are strong. Your mental power leads you to complete many jobs in a short time. The relationship with siblings and friends is well aspected. Lucky numbers: 5, 33, 18.