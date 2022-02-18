Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Friday, February 18

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You receive the Sun in your twelfth house of the Zodiac. Your spiritual level rises and you will be able to find people who share the same religious, charitable and philanthropic interests with you. Pay more attention to your dreams and your hunches as you will be very perceptive. Lucky numbers: 8, 11, 47.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You will be inclined to not give importance to what does have it. It will cost you work and effort to get what you want, but if you persevere, success will be yours. Focus on your profession, career or studies. When you go to make decisions, think about what is practical and what is really convenient for you and your family. Lucky numbers: 20, 6, 10.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Good period to ask for favors and be reciprocated, Gemini. Authority figures, parents or teachers will give you their help or support in whatever you need. Excellent period to get involved in that project that you have been leaving for later due to lack of help or guidance. Lucky numbers: 11, 47, 33.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your public image is now reinforced by your achievements and your successes. Do not rush for now to the purchase or investment of properties. Your dedication and efforts in your work or profession will benefit your family. Don’t feel guilty if you can’t give them the attention they deserve right now. Lucky numbers: 4, 18, 28.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Love keeps taking its ups and downs. You will now be invaded by a desire to compete, to do and create. The Sun in your 8th house makes you seductive, romantic, sensual and mysterious, but also very demanding in love, which could ruin a special moment. Avoid jealousy, Leo. Lucky numbers: 27, 1, 15.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

The energy of the Sun throwing its light on the couple’s relationship. You enter a state of honeymoon, enjoy it with it. If you have a pending trip or vacation, make sure everything is in order. Check everything before making your trip. Don’t take unnecessary risks. Lucky numbers: 46, 39, 9.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

It’s time to join efforts and collaborate in what you can for the well-being of all. Your benefits will come to you from the help of family and friends’ connections. In love there will be more seriousness or commitment. Going with the flow, giving in and leaving selfishness behind will be the wisest thing for you. Lucky numbers: 12, 22, 5.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Excellent period to make adjustments and recover your economic balance. The vacation you want so badly could turn out to be more expensive than planned, so you need to be realistic and make sure you don’t negatively affect your budget. Have fun as much as you can. Lucky numbers: 18, 42, 50.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

The Sun illuminates everything that has to do with your home and family. Good time to invest in the home or sell a property. Your creativity is exalted and you can apply it to decorate your home, as well as prepare that special corner where you can meditate, pray and feel at peace. Lucky numbers: 15, 6, 13.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The Sun is in your house ruling communication, bringing you energy and power of the written and spoken word. You may have to moderate your impulses a bit, to avoid problems with others, since you will not be listening, but talking. Take things slow, Capricorn. Lucky numbers: 4, 7, 21.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your intuition is sharpened and you will know as if by magic, how to double your money, where you have to go for help and who you have to communicate with to get what you want. The Sun illuminates your house of money so you enter a period of progress and abundance. Lucky numbers: 13, 10, 4.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The Sun enters your sign today, Pisces. This will be your moment to shine and to make all the attention focus on you. You will radiate energy, joy and power. You will now enjoy demonstrations of affection, affection, love and gifts, both material and from the soul. Lucky numbers: 6, 27, 2.