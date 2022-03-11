Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Friday, March 11

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will find the company of someone who will share your same spiritual needs. Keep in mind that what lives in your soul is reflected on your exterior. Nourish your spiritual world with prayer, meditation and the help you can give to others. Lucky numbers: 11, 19, 41.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

A somewhat delicate decision in relation to a sentimental matter must be analyzed in detail. The experiences of others will be of great help to you. Listen and watch. Trust the words of someone who works close to you, but don’t forget that your feelings must be validated. Lucky numbers: 33, 12, 43.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

An earth sign person (Taurus, Virgo or Capricorn) will keep you in touch with reality. Your mind will now be clear to effectively solve any type of problem that may arise. You take control of your emotions by thinking more rationally. Lucky numbers: 11, 27, 39.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Do not feed the friendship of someone who does not suit you out of pity. Stay away from neurotic, negative and problem-laden people. You do not want to be the cloth of tears for everyone who approaches you since you will end up collecting a lot of negative energy that you definitely do not need. Lucky numbers: 3, 33, 1.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Stay physically and mentally active. Don’t let the routine dominate you. It’s time to put your plans, ideas or projects into action. Go in search of the company of organized, self-confident people and get infected with their energy. Control all kinds of fanaticism and exaggerations. Lucky numbers: 8, 33, 2.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Saturate yourself with courage and energy. Strengthen your self-confidence. Join those people who consider you and who know how to appreciate what you do. Build your own self-esteem by giving yourself the credit you deserve for the achievements and triumphs you have obtained so far. Lucky numbers: 17, 10, 8.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Being honest will play a very important role for you today. Release the battle you carry inside. Be frank and express your truth. Don’t keep carrying other people’s crosses that don’t belong to you. Remember what you promised yourself and fulfill yourself first of all. Lucky numbers: 2, 45, 29.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Keep your mind wide open and above all objective in the face of a somewhat unusual situation that someone will present to you. Your advice will be of great help, but keep in mind that everything depends on what the other person can assimilate or understand. Your good intentions will be appreciated. Lucky numbers: 9, 50, 18.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Your independent and strong spirit often keeps you away from people or relationships that could bring many positive things to your life. It is time to establish deeper and lasting relationships. Don’t keep hopping around like a little bird. Lucky numbers: 29, 24, 16.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

The moment is ideal to carry out a display of all your talents. Don’t be afraid of criticism as only what cannot be ignored is criticized. Today you will find yourself in a prestigious and important position in relation to your work or profession. You will enjoy many awards. Lucky numbers: 15, 20, 6.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Do not allow your good intentions to be misunderstood by those who believe they are superior to others. Make yourself known as an individual, with talents, ideas and desires different from others. Honor your sign, Aquarius, and break past patterns. Lucky numbers: 4, 49, 6.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You will have the ability to be able to withdraw in time from difficult situations where the friendship of people you appreciate could be at stake. Your psychic, sensitive nature will make you capture everything that may be happening around you and that may affect you directly. Lucky numbers: 25, 4, 8.