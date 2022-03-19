Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Friday, March 18

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

The Full Moon saturates you with energy and recovery power. You will feel a great desire to start over, to give your life a new direction. You will like to get involved in new experiences that stimulate you to know more about the world, to know new places and people. Lucky numbers: 8, 10, 5.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Don’t take other people’s criticism so seriously. Learn to laugh at your mistakes and don’t push yourself so hard. Good humor should be present in any family or professional meeting. A person of the sign of Aquarius will give you the solution to economic problems if you work together with them. Lucky numbers: 12, 14, 30.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

There is a Full Moon so it is advisable to have more patience with your loved one. You feel invalid of power and intensity as far as love is concerned and this complicates your relationships with the loved one. Your physical appearance continues to transform with a more modern look. Lucky numbers: 1, 28, 49.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

The favors you did in the past are now returned to you multiplied. Pay attention to details and do not dilute yourself in doing a thousand things at the same time. Apply the saying that says; “little but good”. Your charm and sweetness will put many lovers at your feet under this full Moon. Lucky numbers: 6, 45, 50.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Your magnetism and your personal charisma are exalted. Take advantage of this Full Moon to highlight your qualities and make yourself known in your social world. It is time to make brave decisions. You will dare to be happy without feeling guilty. The power to overcome everything comes to you from your spiritual strength. Lucky numbers: 1, 28, 49.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

It is now in your hands to change the things that you dislike. You no longer feel tied to anyone and you recognize that you can achieve everything you set your mind to. Your best weapons will be your good communication, your creativity and your talents. The Full Moon stimulates your strong intellectual capacity. Lucky numbers: 28, 15, 32.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

This Full Moon tells you that it is time to take charge of your life. You have before you the help you need to move forward and start a new life. Love relationships have been put to the test and what suits you is strengthened or it will be the end of something that never worked. Lucky numbers: 15, 22, 32.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You will be surprised at what you are capable of doing under the magic of this full Moon. Your ingenuity and your purpose to change the course of things makes everything start to take a different turn. New fields of interest open up for you, such as studies, trips abroad or new companies. Lucky numbers: 17, 3, 51.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Now it’s your turn to take the first step. Do not stay behind waiting to see what happens. Take the risk to expose your ideas. Someone comes back to you with a proposal. Analyze it well before making a decision. Do not let yourself be dazzled by material things, but do not miss a good opportunity either. Lucky numbers: 33, 8, 17.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You are now where you have always wanted to be and very sure of what you want. It is time to patiently wait for good and positive results. There are meeting of wills under this Full Moon. Use a lot of diplomacy to make your relationships successful. Lucky numbers: 1, 20, 10.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your attitudes change and now you are not willing to be as generous as before. You want to have time for yourself, buy and invest in yourself and this will have to be accepted by those who love you. Use your charms to make new friends and attract love under this Full Moon. Lucky numbers: 7, 40, 25.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

There is a full moon, Pisces. Take things easy. You have no need to rush or put yourself in a tense situation. Leave things as they are, do not make last minute changes. Enjoy quiet moments, nature, good music and good reading. Lucky numbers: 27, 14, 7.