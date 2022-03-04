Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Friday, March 4

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Your ability in public relations is well aspected therefore you will be able to get out of any situation. Working or sharing in a group will be beneficial. What you kept secret becomes public. Expect positive and negative reactions. The important thing is to have nothing to hide. Lucky numbers: 9, 30, 16.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Overcome shyness. It is the time to express your needs and let others know what you expect from life. However, be aware of the feelings and needs of those who share life with you. Your family will be important in your personal and professional development. Lucky numbers: 33, 6, 24.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Meeting different people, cultures of other peoples even when you can’t travel will be very beneficial. Break with your routine, go out, travel, look for a different and new entertainment. Your mind needs another landscape, to transport you to another place. A short trip would be stimulating for you. Lucky numbers: 29, 7, 1.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Life has given you many lessons, Cancer, but you have learned from each problem and have become stronger and more cunning. Now your confidence is solid and you want to do a lot and soon. Slow down your impulses a bit, slow down and take time to investigate and go with a firm step. Lucky numbers: 28, 5, 12.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Do not demand what you cannot give. Your emotions give you away and you will not be able to hide your moods. Clashes with female figures; friends or family will be very intense. You will be able to learn a lot from yourself, if you pay more attention to what others have to say. Lucky numbers: 2, 26, 40.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Forget and bury past grudges or you will live dragging that heavy stone all your life. Keep in mind that love and forgiveness heal any wound. You will feel the need to be close to your loved ones. You will seek their company and support. You will realize that with them everything is possible. Lucky numbers: 32, 9, 22.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Do not experiment with your health. Before you get involved or try something new, research the situation well. What you expect will take time, so patience is required. Attaching yourself to material things to the point of not wanting to share them with others will cause you unnecessary problems. Lucky numbers: 15, 8, 23.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Your personal charms are emphasized. You will want to look good, look good and you will invest in your beauty. Your sense of good style is excellent. However, be careful not to spend more than what is stipulated by you. You will feel very motivated to welcome new experiences in your life. Lucky numbers: 50, 17, 1.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Do not make others feel guilty or responsible for what is happening to you. No one is a victim or a martyr unless they want to be. Put your personal things in order. Organize your room, your desk, your house. Order will prepare you to carry out your work more efficiently and promptly. Lucky numbers: 8, 18, 33.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You will change your way of thinking about a love relationship, but you should not take any definitive course until you feel safe in it. Beware of your abrupt reactions and do not get carried away by the first thing you see or hear. Think carefully about what you are going to say and then act. Lucky numbers: 4, 9, 13.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your already heightened sensitivity to the feelings of others sharpens. This makes you a good mediator in cases of family problems and also an excellent friend. Your personality will shine and you will be the important point of any meeting. You will attract positive things and people into your life. Lucky numbers: 10, 22, 11.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Do not try to imitate others, be yourself, speak, live your truth. The fear of losing what you already have makes you very insecure and this in turn makes what you fear so much come true. Taking care of and pampering others satisfies you, do it unconditionally and that love will return to you multiplied. Lucky numbers: 44, 32, 1.