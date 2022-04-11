Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Monday, April 11

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Adapt to the circumstances of the present moment. Today a difficult and somewhat complicated day awaits you, but you will know how to manage to survive it. You will have to be patient and ignore those things that you know could cause war in your personal relationships. Lucky numbers: 20, 5, 2.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Do not serve as a bridge to disturbing comments that could harm a person that you appreciate very much. Do not participate in the intrigue, the false, the dark. Carry out an act of charity towards someone who is in need. Feed your mind, soul and heart with lots and lots of love. Lucky numbers: 1, 9, 14.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Stay away from anyone who tries to impress you or subtly force you to do something you’re not sure about. Things related to finances are exalted for you today. Any offer made to you in terms of purchase, sale or investment abroad, analyze it carefully. Lucky numbers: 9, 42, 19.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Take responsibility for your actions and take complete charge of your life. Fight for your dreams, for your ideals, for your future and that of your loved ones. Be persevering. Always think that you deserve the best and that you can achieve it because you are capable of succeeding. Lucky numbers: 4, 51, 12.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Economically, money will come to you from unexpected sources, manna falls from heaven so you can make the most of it. Put into action everything you have in mind to do. Give real shape to your ideas. Expect many positive changes today especially in your area of ​​work. Lucky numbers: 29, 35, 4.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

The day promises to develop into a very active one. Beware of wanting to do more than you can or should, do not overdo it, do not go to extremes. It is time to let go as you have taken on more responsibilities than your share. Especially for your family. Lucky numbers: 10, 6, 35.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Take advantage of the positive planetary energy to undertake new projects. Conduct a review of your personal relationships. Eliminate from your life all those people or situations that have always been a problem in some way in the past and that still continue to affect you. Lucky numbers: 22, 11, 8.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

A feminine influence; mother, friend, sister, it will be of great help to you when carrying out your plans. The bells ring for you when it comes to love. You will hear those words that you have wanted to hear for so long from someone very special to you. Lucky numbers: 16, 5, 38.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will receive pleasant surprises that will increase your coffers like you never dreamed of before. You will receive letters or calls from abroad that will tell you about achievements, successes or new opportunities for progress. The one who loves you will support you in everything you want to do. Lucky numbers: 38, 19, 2.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Pay more attention to your personal relationships. Agree with your partner. Give in and ask for time so you can present your concerns. Do not let yourself be influenced by those who subtly try to impress and manipulate you. Your heart speaks to you, listen carefully. Lucky numbers: 17, 43, 6.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Saturate yourself with positive thoughts and change those mental channels that are always the same and do not allow you to progress. Ignore gossip, comments, or gossip. Do not judge, do not criticize what you do not know well in depth. Stay neutral in any situation that comes your way today. Lucky numbers: 35, 8, 2.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Do not put all your hopes in that person or in that project that at the moment is somewhat confused, uncertain or shaky. Have faith that little by little your path to success will light up. Look within yourself for that strength that will help you achieve your goals in life. Lucky numbers: 41, 26, 12.