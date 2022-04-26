Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Monday, April 25

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You will dare to take the first step in a project that many describe as daring or risky and you will show them what you are capable of. You make your voice heard, your rights. You free yourself once and for all from family pressures, responsibilities that do not belong to you and useless sacrifices. Lucky numbers: 4, 33, 9.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Make contact with your own inner self and you will dare everything in life. The truth is in your heart. You will get out of everything that harms you and delays you. In love you will put your romantic life in the clear. If they are already happy in the union they have, they will have a second honeymoon. Lucky numbers: 36, 15, 47.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

You will be prone today to worry more than usual. Try to face these new problems with a more positive attitude. Get in touch with your beings of light through prayer. Talk to them with your soul, with faith and very soon you will see positive results in your life. Lucky numbers: 1, 10, 35.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your good friends will still be by your side supporting you. Do not give your heart for the moment to anyone. Make a deep study of yourself and the other person before committing. Married couples will face realities that they refused to accept, but necessary for their personal growth. Lucky numbers: 19, 5, 36.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

This is a good time to try your luck, Leo. Unions, marriage or romances knock on the doors of your heart and these could be with a foreigner or abroad and in a short time. Continue to fight strong and sure of yourself in everything related to your work. Lucky numbers: 15, 41, 49.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Your career or profession takes on new life as you will inject a good dose of positive energy into everything you do. Every challenge will attract you like never before. The money will come to you through debts that are paid to you, gifts or lottery. The truth is that the money will flow more than before but be careful not to spend too much. Lucky numbers: 20, 8, 15.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You get up from your failures and rise up like never before. Both financially and professionally, you look brilliant. Keep sending blessings to everyone and you will see that love will work miracles in your life. Accept the change because in the change is what suits you. Lucky numbers: 4, 2, 16.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The storms and trials are over, but you still have a long way to go in life. It’s time to stand out, to let them admire you. Take care of your personal appearance and your public image. Think carefully about your actions since what you start now will bind you for a long time. Lucky numbers: 16, 40, 13.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Take advantage of those streaks of good luck that are coming to you to ensure the present and the future. Put an end to what does not have solid foundations in your life. It’s time to save because the money that comes into your life, money that easily goes away because you don’t know how to manage it correctly. lucky numbers. 31, 29, 41.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You have overcome your fears and free yourself from negative feelings, which will cause you to regain balance in your life. You free yourself from old karmas for having acted with generosity and affection towards a person who tormented you. For acting with a good heart, they respect and admire you. Lucky numbers: 12, 6, 23.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Eliminate from your world everything that affects or invalidates you. Go after your happiness. Be more selective in everything you decide. Get involved in hobbies like writing, playing a musical instrument, dancing, or singing. It is imperative that you express yourself, that you bring out your artistic talents. lucky numbers; 6, 10, 43.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The stars guide you to emotional, professional and material stability. You have never been wiser and better guided to live your life your way, earn money and prestige. You will be more aware of all your actions and much more in tune with reality, little fish. Lucky numbers: 22, 18, 51.