Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Monday, April 4

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Use your inventiveness to work wonders with the money you earn. Be much more careful about the promises you make to other people. Someone will ask you for a promise that you have not yet been able to keep. Be responsible in everything. Add a touch of joyful flavor to your relationships. Lucky numbers: 5, 31, 2.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Put yourself in affinity with the positive forces of the Universe. It flows like crystal clear spring water, pure, clear and serene. Stay away from any conflict or confrontation, especially with those people with whom you work daily. Try not to impose your criteria and yes to make peace. Lucky numbers: 10, 42, 39.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Your mood will affect your health which is why it is imperative that you relax and distract yourself. Put aside all regret and go in search of the positive in life. Carry out your vacation plans with time, since you need them to relax and rest both mentally and physically. Lucky numbers: 1, 45, 33.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your somewhat liberal way of thinking will be controversial in the family. Something you don’t want known will, one way or another, come to light. Go preparing the way for what is to come. You, better than anyone, will know how to solve any difficult situation. Lucky numbers: 17, 20, 29.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

What some consider luck, for you will be a reward for all your efforts and sacrifices. You will experience changes in your daily routine for which the stars advise you to be more flexible and let yourself be carried away by what may happen. The surprise factor says present. Lucky numbers: 36, 15, 4.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

The stars will keep you romantic, nostalgic and dreamy. Get in touch with those people who can brighten your day with their positive attitudes. Overcome fears and worries. Don’t get stuck in the past. Rest assured that what affected you will no longer return to your life. Lucky numbers: 26, 8, 44.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

The stars give you a lot of energy to carry out what you set out to do. He or she who tries to intimidate or manipulate you will be frustrated. You wage battles today on a personal level. Don’t stop your plans because of other people who can’t or won’t cooperate with you. Lucky Numbers: 9, 14, 3.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Do not tell other people what you consider personal. You are getting into deep waters as far as your romantic relationships are concerned. Be very careful when revealing secrets from someone who appreciates you and who has always been faithful to you. Value the friendship of others. Lucky numbers: 20, 47, 18.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Do not express today exactly what you feel. Add massive doses of understanding and sweetness to your words. Those envious people around you, no matter what you do, will always criticize you, so your best attitude will be to clothe yourself with patience. Never put yourself on their same level. Lucky numbers: 41, 2, 11.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Have the courage to be yourself, even if some people don’t like it. Do not continue living on appearances, because you will never live in peace with yourself. Go in search of new friends. Do not waste your valuable time on people who do not understand you or are up to your intellectual level. Lucky numbers: 14, 6, 50.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Put your emotional stability first. Don’t let worries overwhelm you or control your mind. Those decisions that you consider immediate can wait until you feel more sure of what you really want to do. Face your mistakes without fear. Be your best teacher. Lucky numbers: 17, 13, 21.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Take advantage of today to put all your brilliant ideas into action. Focus on yourself so you don’t keep picking up other people’s problems. Go after luck since it will come to you if you are in harmony with the forces of the Universe and for this you have to be very positive. Lucky numbers: 23, 10, 5.