Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Monday, February 28

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You now have the courage you need to achieve the impossible, especially in your area of ​​work or profession. Little by little you will achieve your goals if you continue to cultivate your social world, your popularity. It is important to finish with unfinished business and put an end to everything. Lucky numbers: 2, 11, 28.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

It is imperative to recover your emotional balance and you can count on the support of people close to you who want to see you succeed in life. Clean your environment of all negativity, putting incense, flowers and soft music of your liking in your home, as well as prayers or positive affirmations. Lucky numbers: 36, 50, 7.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

The stars give you enough energy to start, recover and create all the good things you want for yourself. This way of thinking will also lead you to want to exercise more outdoors, eat healthy and relax in body and soul. Lucky numbers: 5, 11, 17.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Trust only yourself, in what you can achieve for your happiness without depending so much on what others can give you. Enjoy what you have right now and savor every moment of health and love that life gives you. Accepting what you cannot change will bring peace to your life. Lucky numbers: 2, 16, 5.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Don’t take rude jokes seriously. Any challenge or obstacle that arises in your family, personal and professional circle will be overcome without much difficulty. You identify with those beings you love and share more with them. You will be romantic and very sentimental. Lucky numbers: 9, 4, 33.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

A lot of work and family demands have kept you very busy and full of responsibilities, you need a well-deserved rest. Stay centered, don’t lose your temper over things that don’t matter. Adjust every decision to the reality of the present moment. Lucky numbers: 15, 1, 3.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Your opinion or version of the things that happen around you can be somewhat controversial, but many of them will be accepted. The important thing for you is to be able to work together to be successful. You will go for support and you will have it. The faith you have in yourself will give you victory. Lucky numbers: 11, 18, 2.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Check your belongings, your valuables and pay close attention to everything around you. If possible reduce your activities, take a break. Be patient when traveling or planning an activity. There are delays and some setbacks that will make you change your plans at the last minute. Lucky numbers: 10, 30, 17.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will now be able to express your ideas with talent and a lot of creativity. There is a lot of power, magnetism and passion in your environment. Demand that they give you what corresponds to you for your work and effort. Don’t accept less than what you think is fair. If you propose it, you will achieve it. Lucky numbers: 19, 13, 28.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

There is a truce in love when it goes through a test. Do not want to impose your way of thinking on others. Wanting to share your good luck with others will bring you very good economic benefits. Your selfless attitude towards others always keeps you in a favorable situation. Lucky numbers: 17, 26, 14.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

There is a need in your life to establish yourself on firm foundations and cultivate harmony and understanding towards your loved ones. To those who make mistakes, take the time to teach them how to do things correctly, with a lot of patience, determination and above all, forgiveness. Lucky numbers: 7, 29, 22.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The energy of the planets makes you more sociable and pleasant when communicating. Even if they attack you and disagree with you, you will emerge victorious from any debate or confrontation. Your word will be creative and convincing and you will be able to ask for what you want, since you will get it without any problem. Lucky numbers: 30,15, 12.